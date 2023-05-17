Interdisciplinary experiential learning that touches the real world





Students at the University of Texas at San Antonio can participate in paid experiential learning projects through the Nazim Center, regardless of class grades or GPA.

University of Texas at San Antonio/Flickr

The University of Texas at San Antonio offers students the opportunity to put their knowledge into practice in the classroom and offers paid experiential learning opportunities in partnership with local businesses for all students across disciplines.

The Strategist Program is an eight-week research opportunity where students work with industry leaders in San Antonio to identify and solve organizational problems, and is located at the Harvey E. Nazim Center for Innovation and Career Advancement. Program participants learn professional development skills, gain Rsum experience, and are rewarded for their contributions.

most popular stories

most popular

What’s different: The model of combining students and local organizations to deliver business solutions is not new, but UTSA’s efforts have removed barriers to entry.

There is no GPA requirement and students are admitted as they are, explains Erika Clarke, Nazim Center’s Associate Director of Innovation and Career Advancement.

Because the Strategist Program is not built into a department or course, students do not enroll to earn academic credit, but UTSA Business students complete similar projects in Capstone courses.

The program brings students together across majors, grade levels, and degree programs to work on the program and diversify the team’s knowledge, skill sets, and backgrounds.

In one project, a science major, a history major, a mechanical engineering major, and a finance major, they were working on a company’s social media strategy, Clark says.

Program participants are paid $10 an hour over eight weeks of work, ending up with about $800. Student salaries are paid out of the center’s budget, but business partners may provide some or all of the student team’s payment funds.

How it works: Students apply to the program before the semester begins and answer short essay questions about why they are interested in participating.

For most students, this is the only action required, but some students complete an interview if Nazim staff determines that additional information needs to be gathered to learn about the applicant.

Students are then divided into small groups and paired with a local business facing a problem soliciting student research and input. Companies are often looking to improve their marketing and communication strategies, such as adopting a brand his identity and streamlining their messaging to customers.

Most companies participate in the program on their own initiative, covering a wide range of San Antonio industries, from UTSA’s history department to real estate groups to historic movie theaters.

UTSA has a program coordinator, Catherine Rico, who acts as a liaison between staff and students, and each partner chooses a liaison to communicate with the student team each week.

Each week, students complete a short written reflection when prompted. This allows her staff to stay up to date on their work and gain insight into their learning outcomes and personal growth.

At the end of eight weeks, students present their findings and recommendations to partner companies.

IMPACT: The program will launch in Fall 2021 with four students supporting local businesses. In Spring 2023, the program has 11 teams and over 40 students. For the upcoming fall semester, there will be a waiting list for those students who have not yet been assigned to a team.

We’re getting a little more competitive, but our hope is that one day we’ll be able to accommodate all students through the program, Clark said.

Of the Strategist program’s four-semester history and more than 100 participants, Clark said only two students failed to complete the process, which speaks to the accessibility of the initiative.

According to Rico, students shared in their reflections that their professional skills, such as critical thinking, problem solving, conflict resolution, and leadership, improved. The program also developed connections between student scholarship and curriculum and real-world applications.

According to Clark, so far, 100% of organizations have implemented the Strategist Participant’s recommendations as well.

Looking ahead, Clark expects the program to grow, attracting more students and businesses each semester, expanding experiential learning at UTSA.

If your student success program has a unique feature or twist, we would love to hear about it. Click here to submit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/student-success/life-after-college/2023/05/17/program-innovation-accessible-paid-experiential The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos