Double Win for HIVERY: Most Innovative Companies of Retail Tech 100 and Fast Company





surry hills, australia

HIVERY, a pioneer in next-generation hyperlocal retail assortment strategy simulation and optimization, was named to Fast Company’s 2023 World’s Most Innovative Companies on its prestigious annual list, and CB Insights’ 2023 Retail Tech 100 in the same month. selected for the list.

With its flagship service, HIVERY Curate, HIVERY is transforming the retail and CPG industries with its innovative approach to assortment optimization and retail analytics. HIVERY leverages store-level data to gain a deep understanding of each store’s unique customers, needs and preferences.

HIVERY’s technology provides visibility into shopper preferences so that stores can be better optimized regardless of the number of store clusters. His HIVERY Curate, the company’s proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithm, was co-developed with his Data61 at CSIRO, Australia’s National Scientific Organization. SaaS-based solutions enable clients to optimize product assortments, improve in-store operations, and create hyper-local shopping experiences for their customers.

HIVERY CEO and Co-Founder Jason Hosking said, “We are very proud to be named to Fast Company’s list of the world’s most innovative companies and CB Insights’ 2023 Retail Tech 100 list. We are proud and this recognition is a testament to our team’s high reputation.” “We would like to thank our customers and investors for HIVERY’s efforts and innovation, as well as their belief and support. It is revolutionizing merchandising and supplier-retailer collaboration.”

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the critical intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers about the future of business. For more information, please visit www.fastcompany.com.

About CB Insights:

CB Insights builds software that empowers the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make decisions about technology with confidence. By combining data, expert insights and work management tools, clients can manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process with her CB Insights. For more information, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

HIVERY is a pioneer in next-generation hyperlocal retail assortment strategy simulation and optimization solutions. These unique machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed with Data61 at CSIRO, Australia’s National Science Organization. HIVERY was founded on the vision of Data Has A Better Idea™ and works with clients to unlock its full potential. For more information, please visit www.hivery.com.

