Climate Change Tech Needs Lessons on Circularity





Or am I the one with growing tensions between environmental activists and the climate tech community?

The question that polarizes those who yearn for a future without fossil fuels is where to source the minerals and metals to build it in an ethical and sustainable way. There is a reason I use the word “on earth”. Because this is about mining and extracting natural resources.

This dilemma is real, especially for those wary of relying on notoriously opaque supply chains. China largely controls access to many of the most important materials, such as lithium and cobalt, which are essential in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage devices. (Not necessarily the biggest source of deposits, but refines the majority of both.)

Minerals critical to the transition are often abundant in areas with human rights problems or where environmental regulations on mining issues are few and far between. A prominent example is cobalt. As of 2019, the International Energy Agency estimates that nearly 70% of supply will come from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Child labor and other abuses related to mining activities are prevalent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Currently, there is only one US cobalt mine in Idaho. Why not grow the second largest source? Sorry, but that would be Russia. Considering the war in Ukraine, it won’t happen anytime soon.

Jamie Wallish, responsible sourcing regulation and sustainability expert at ESG and Ascent Compliance, said when discussing the cobalt issue, is getting more attention,” he said. .

Another growing concern is the rights of indigenous communities who own the land on which some of the richest deposits are located. A study published in late 2022 found that more than half (54 percent) of projects producing the 30 or so key minerals and metals needed for the clean energy transition will be on indigenous lands or their territories. is suggested to be right next to

And the indigenous tribes know it well. Francisco Cal Tsai, UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, said at a recent rally interviewed by Mongabay that “indigenous peoples are being denied green investment opportunities for their land tenure, management and knowledge. We are constantly receiving information that they are afraid of a new wave.”

Do you secretly hope that deep-sea mining will solve the problem? From Google to Patagonia, in the wake of the backlash over the potential damage that magical, mysterious, and largely unmapped ecosystems do to the oceans. Big companies as far as Samsung have taken the position of staying out of it for the time being. Just two weeks ago, shipping giant Maersk dropped its investment in The Metals, one of its most prominent startups competing for deepwater claims.

rush to recycle

So what should manufacturers do? More and more people are adopting circular thinking. Nearly every automaker you can name, including Ford and General Motors, has invested heavily in domestic battery recycling capacity. Companies such as SolarCycle are simply reusing old solar panels that are damaged or no longer as efficient as they used to be. Wind power development companies such as rsted do the same with large numbers of decommissioned wind turbine blades. I was able to continue.

One of the most visible examples of what is possible with recycled materials is consumer electronics giant Apple. Apple has been investing in Yeoman’s efforts for at least six years to transition to a circular economy, with the ultimate goal being to use 100% recycled materials, he declared in 2017. bottom. Materials in iPhone.

The company said in its latest environmental report that it sources more than two-thirds of its aluminum, three-quarters of its rare earths and 95 percent of its tungsten from recycled sources.

It also set new targets directly related to the climate change technology ecosystem. Apple has announced that it will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in its own-designed batteries by 2025. (Company footnotes on this target state that the standard is based on a mass balance system, i.e. that recycled raw materials are used as part of a conventional process and then allocated accordingly to make demands.) (I mean.) As of last year, the cobalt in Apple products came from recycled materials, up from 13 percent in 2021. So there’s a long way to go, but the key is to try to get recyclers more involved in these services and publish detailed guides.

Another thing Apple is doing is good for other companies to imitate in order to reduce their reliance on new mining. Investing in resources, such as the Global Fund for Human Rights, to support the negatively impacted communities that rely heavily on mining for their livelihoods. Subject to his ESG policy prohibiting sourcing from these regions. “Just leaving the community doesn’t solve the problem,” Wallish suggested.

An increasingly heated debate over minerals and materials is, of course, climate technology, with billions of companies working on ways to extract things like cobalt and lithium from things already on earth, like dead batteries and consumer electronics. It creates opportunities for companies. Their first lives and mine tailings and other waste. (I know I’m exaggerating, but my inbox has been looking like that for weeks.) One of the biggest facilities so far is Ascend Elements’ new recycling plant in Covington, Georgia. , can process 30,000 tons per year.

Beyond capturing a slice of the market, climate technology start-ups building “hard tech” – the actual hardware that delivers mitigation and adaptation solutions – will need to think deeply about their commercial material sourcing strategies. I have. Their investors should also reach out to them on this. Building a clean economy by repeating past supply chain failures and supporting people and ecosystems marginalized from the current system is not an acceptable approach to progress.

