Climate change can affect New York City’s water supply. This new technical lab seeks solutions.





Staten Island, New York Climate change poses serious challenges to New York City’s water and wastewater networks.

Extreme weather threatens to overwhelm sewer systems in the next few years, and warmer waters create a fertile environment for toxic algae, which could contaminate both our drinking water and the fish we eat. there is.

A new collaboration between the New York City Partnership and the City’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is aimed at tackling these hazards head-on through the Environmental Technology Laboratory.

The Environmental Tech Lab’s purpose is to bring entrepreneurs and cutting-edge innovations from around the world to New York City, helping keep New York City a global hub for technology and innovation, said Stacey, vice president of innovation. Mr Matren said. A partnership for New York City, she told Advance/SILive.com.

This lab offers an annual challenge aimed at solving problems facing urban water and wastewater networks. The first challenge will be issued in June, ahead of a two-month application process and a review phase he will begin in September 2023.

After completing the application, companies may be asked to demonstrate the effectiveness of their ideas. Some of these companies allow him to work on an eight-week proof of concept to show how the technology works. The final phase is his year-long pilot program to better understand the reliability and scalability of the solution.

Matren said the initiative is a public-private partnership aimed at ensuring that the city DEPs, which manage water systems across the five boroughs, are prepared for the uphill battle of climate change.

Matren said climate change continues to be a significant challenge not just for New York City, but for cities around the world, affecting access to water and clean water.

By allowing new technologies to be quickly tested and evaluated, the lab aims to create an environment of innovation that brings new ideas to the forefront of the city’s toolbox, she said. Unlike the normal Request for Proposals process that city officials typically use, this route is open-ended, starting with a question and continuing to be open to different approaches.

The Environmental Tech Lab is modeled on the success of Transit Tech Lab, a tech innovation hub focused on urban transit that unveiled its own challenges earlier this year. Founded in 2018, the lab has already received over 600 applicants, tested 36 technologies and facilitated 6 procurements.

DEP Administrator and New York City Chief Climate Officer Rohit Agarwala said DEP needs to keep water bills low, provide quality drinking water, protect ports, and create resilience for all New Yorkers. , said the adoption of technology will be crucial. release. Working with the New York City Partnership Fund to set up an Environmental Technology Lab will allow us to rapidly explore a range of new technologies.

