Technology activities, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budgets, and major ICT contracts

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — The “Pfizer Inc – Digital Transformation Strategies” report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com service.

This report provides insight into Pfizer’s technology activities, including Pfizer’s digital transformation strategy, innovation program, technology commitments, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes biopharmaceuticals. The company offers products to treat a variety of conditions including cardiovascular, metabolic, pain, women’s health, cancer, inflammation, immune disorders and rare diseases. We also offer sterile injectable pharmaceuticals, biosimilars, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract manufacturing services.

Pfizer sells its products through wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, private provider offices, clinics, government agencies and pharmacies. It has major manufacturing facilities in India, China, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Singapore and the United States.

The company offers products in North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Pfizer is headquartered in New York, USA.

In January 2020, Pfizer launched the Vaccine Research Center of Excellence Network. This is a global program focused on working with academic institutions to conduct epidemiological studies, identify vaccine-treatable diseases, and measure vaccine efficacy in adults. Pfizer’s Vaccine Division has opened its first Center of Excellence at the University of Louisville.

Pfizer’s Blockchain Center of Excellence has formed an initiative called the Clinical Supply Blockchain Working Group (CSBWG) through an open innovation workshop. This effort is focused on developing an interoperable, transparent, and auditable blockchain-based platform for enhancing clinical trial supply chains and investigational drug tracking.

The working group is made up of companies such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Deloitte, Biogen, Ledger Domain and Pfizer.

Pfizer has adopted AI as a core technology for conducting clinical trials, processing vaccines and streamlining distribution. Pfizer’s investments in digital infrastructure, the digitization of its research and development operations, and AI-enabled work systems further complemented its efforts in vaccine manufacturing and distribution. Using AI technology at many stages of vaccine manufacturing and testing has enabled Pfizer to deploy vaccines faster, meeting the immediate needs of the public during the initial onslaught of the global pandemic. rice field.

Pfizer is deploying technologies such as AI and analytics to accelerate and increase efficiency in the drug discovery process. Pfizer is deploying AI technology to streamline drug development. Pfizer has tested a collaborative deep learning and analytics platform called Cortex to automatically classify the shape of drug particles. Pfizer employs advanced data mining techniques to glean useful insights from existing clinical trial data. It helps companies discover hidden patterns, design new trials, identify new uses for existing drugs, and evaluate drug efficacy.

Pfizer has various accelerator and innovation programs, including the Centers of Excellence Network for Vaccine Research and Real World Evidence. A digital research hub. Pfizer Blockchain Center of Excellence. and Pfizer Innovation Research (PfIRe) Lab encourage start-ups, innovators and employees. Pfizer is also participating in Project Catalyst, an external research initiative initiated by AARP and other partners, including UnitedHealthcare and Georgia Tech, to promote digital innovation to drive consumer-friendly innovation for seniors. Focus on R&D.

Some of the companies mentioned in this report include:

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3y2yf.

Source: Global Data

