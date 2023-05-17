Google search history helped convict man in murder of Kerala woman





How did (the spiritual guru) murder his wife? On March 20, 2020, a man from Palakkad District, Kerala, typed into a Google search: Hours later, music teacher Prasanth Nambiar, then 33, strangled his friend Suchitra Pillai, 42, in a rental house and wrapped the body in bed sheets, according to police records. is.

Later that night, Prasanth went online again, searching for ways to dispose of bodies and looking for films about criminals tricking the police. Police said the man cut up the body into pieces and dumped it in a pit behind the house.

On Monday, a follow-up hearing of the First Court in Kolam district sentenced Prasanth to life in prison for the murder of Mr. Suchitra, from Naduvilakala village in Kolam district. Plasanth also faces 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 250,000. The statements are executed concurrently.

The murder culminated in a relationship that began in 2019.

Prosecutors said the provocation was due to the twice-divorced Suchitra’s insistence on having a child with Prasanth, who was already married. Suchitra, who is a hairdresser’s trainer by profession, was a distant relative of Plasanth’s wife.

The two first met at a baby naming ceremony in 2019. Their friendship blossomed on social media, although he initially treated her as her older sister and called her Chechi. Suchitra also attended Prasanth’s family functions at Palkado, where he was employed as a music teacher at a private school.

After two unsuccessful marriages, Suchitra was reluctant to remarry but longed to become a mother, prosecutors said. She reportedly asked Prasanth to father her child. During that time, he received Rs 2.56 billion from her, according to prosecutors.

Plasanth feared that consenting to the child would expose her infidelity.

Determined to kill Suchitra, he lures her into a rented house in Parcado. According to the indictment, Plasanth suggested they spend a few days together in March. Meanwhile he sent his wife and children to his home in Kollam and his parents to Calicut.

Police also recovered a WhatsApp chat that showed Prasanth asking Suchitra to wear a black dress so that no one would notice when she entered the house at night.

Police records show Suchitra left her home on the morning of March 17 for a hairdressing school in Kollam. She told her family that she was going to Kochi to speak in her class. In the afternoon she left the academy saying she was going to Alappuzha to see her relatives who were ill. That evening, Prasanth picked her up on a remote highway in Kolam and drove her to Paracad, 270 kilometers away.

They stayed at Prasens’ house until March 20. Suchitra asked her employer in Kollam for more time off and told her family that she would return on March 22.

Prasanth Nambial exits the courtroom after the verdict. (express photo)

Prosecutors said Prasant first attacked Suchitra on the night of March 20 by banging his head on the floor. As her girlfriend fell to the ground, Mr. Prasens sat on her and pressed her knees against her chest. He strangled her with an electrical cord he had disconnected from the emergency light and covered her body with bed sheets.

Mr Prasant then left for Thrissur and picked up his mobile phone, which had been turned off, said B Gopakumar, assistant police chief who led the investigation.

To mislead investigators, Prasanth switched on the phone near the police station in Manoosi, Thrissur. He left her phone switched on for a while to show that she was there. He then damaged his mobile phone and his SIM and left him behind in Nadatala, 9 km away from Manoosi, before returning to Palkad.

Upon arriving home, Plasanth removed the gold ornaments from Suchitra’s body. Police say the man amputated her leg below the knee and dug a hole behind her house to dispose of her body parts. He doused parts of her body with gasoline and burned her remains. The pit was covered with stones and cement blocks to prevent dogs from digging out the bodies. He burned her dress and all other bloody items. Knives and other weapons used to mutilate the bodies and shovels used to dig the holes were discarded elsewhere.

Back home, the Suchitra family was waiting for their only daughter, whose mobile phone had been turned off. They contacted the Hairdressing Academy and found that she had lied to her employer. On March 23, the family filed a missing persons report with the local police.

After reviewing Prasant’s call history, police focused on her.

Special Counsel G. Mohanraj said the defendant deleted the chats on all his social media accounts. Police, however, enlisted the help of cyberforensics experts to recover the conversation. He also tried to mislead investigators by saying Suchitra had friends in Maharashtra and may have moved there. The survey also faced challenges due to the COVID-19 lockdown at the time.

Investigator B. Gopakumar said police obtained detailed internet protocol records, apart from his call history, which helped track his mobile internet activity.

The breakthrough in the case was the recovery of a Google search on how the spiritual guru murdered his wife. After his murder, he was logged back in online. After he killed her, he decided to cut her body into pieces. He said he searched the Internet for how to dispose of the body and looked for a movie in which the main character successfully tricked the police.

The special counsel said the lack of witnesses forced prosecutors to rely on circumstantial evidence. We have provided 18 pieces of circumstantial evidence proving the defendant’s involvement in the crime. Separately, cyber evidence also helped prosecutors to prove the case, they said.

