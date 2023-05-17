ChatGPT Scam Infiltrates Apple’s App Store and Google Play





Any major trend or global event, from the coronavirus pandemic to the cryptocurrency frenzy, will soon be used as fodder for digital phishing attacks and other online scams. In the last few months, it has become clear that the same is true for large language models and generative AI. Today, researchers at security firm Sophos warn that the latest instances of this are appearing on Google Play and the Apple App Store. There, a fraudulent app pretends to offer access to OpenAI’s chatbot service ChatGPT through a free trial that eventually starts charging a subscription fee.

OpenAIs GPT and ChatGPT have paid versions for general users and developers, but anyone can try the AI ​​chatbot for free on the company’s website. Scam apps capitalize on the craze of people who have heard of this new technology, and perhaps scream to use it, but without much additional context on how to try it for themselves. Researchers first learned about the scam app after seeing scam app ads in news apps and social networks, but users can also encounter scam apps by searching on Google Play and the App Store. There is a nature.

I’ve seen multiple ads for this type of app on social media platforms where advertising costs are low. Sometimes tactics are used to weed out people who may be familiar with apps such as He Chat GBT, using things like typos in the name of the app, Sean Gallagher said. Senior Threat Researcher at Sophos. They’re trying to screen people who do a free trial and then cancel because it’s crap. They want people who aren’t focused enough to know how to unsubscribe.

Such scams are known as fleeceware. And while these apps lure victims into paying weekly or monthly recurring fees, they typically don’t exhibit technically intrusive and malicious behavior that would allow the more blatant malware to be launched. therefore difficult to eradicate. When the scammer submits the app to his Apple or Google for review, the researchers found details about subscription prices and when users must pay for continued use of features. points out that it may not include all Later, you can modify the request without changing anything about how your app is designed.

Google and Apple provide mechanisms for developers to offer in-app purchases for both one-time and recurring charges. These companies then get a cut each time an app in the app store collects payments from users.

In the case of the Android app Open Chat GBT, users could download the app for free, but were immediately bombarded with ads, unable to access features, and only allowed to try the chatbot 3 times before being prompted to subscribe. I did. By default, users can sign up for a 3-day free trial to continue using the app, but after that it’s a $10 monthly subscription. Open Chat GBT also offered a $30 yearly subscription. Researchers found his very similar iOS app under an alias by the same developer on the App Store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/chatgpt-scams-apple-app-store-google-play/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos