



Proposals for a new world-class innovation cluster have been unveiled by Brantwood Cytec in hopes of accelerating growth in Birmingham.

A master plan for the cluster, dubbed the Birmingham Innovation Quarter (B-IQ), has been developed in collaboration with Aston University and Birmingham City Council, with a formal joint venture to be established between the three. be.

The development is spread over 20 hectares around Aston University, existing property assets, university and Birmingham City Council sites including the former Aston Science Park, and the Brantwood Scitechs Innovation Birmingham campus.

Building on the 120 businesses already established in Innovation Birmingham, we aim to solidify B-IQ as an internationally renowned technology and health innovation hub.

A local team consisting of Arcadis and Howells was commissioned to work with three partners on the spatial framework of the masterplan.

B-IQ’s ambitious plans consist of a mix of strategic developments, covering commercial office space, residences (both private and student), hospitality and numerous new teaching and research facilities for the science and technology sector doing.

Birmingham Director Rob Valentine, who announced the plans on behalf of Brantwood Cytec, said: He is deeply passionate about the future of Birmingham and the role and potential size of the city in fostering the growth of the UK’s science and technology industry.

A long history of creation, expansion and investment in the Innovation District, as already demonstrated by Innovation Birmingham and the Birmingham Health Innovation Campus, supports the ambition of the city and its leadership and significant economic opportunity We have arranged our own means to do so. Made possible by the development of B-IQ.

We believe that the spatial framework we have developed represents a turning point for the city.

Today’s announcement was part of Brantwood Scitech’s pledge at the Commonwealth Games last summer, in which Executive Chairman and CEO Chris Oglesby pledged to invest $1 billion in the region over the next decade. promised to invest in

Over the past five years, Bruntwood SciTech (a joint venture partnership between Bruntwood and Legal & General) has already invested over 30 million in Innovation Birmingham.

The developer is also working with the University of Birmingham in a 10-year, 210 million partnership to bring the Birmingham Health Innovation Campus (BHIC) to life. Its first phase is set to open later this year and is set to become the world’s leading lifestyle. science hub.

Birmingham City Council Speaker Ian Ward said: “Our city has a proud history of invention, research and development, and the Birmingham Innovation Quarter builds on that tradition to deliver globally recognized innovation, the brightest minds and the most exciting talent. It will be a space where business gathers,” and cultural facilities will gather.

“This is an exciting new chapter as Birmingham strives to become a first-class international city. It will create opportunities.”

Professor Alex Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Aston University, said: “B-IQ will co-locate industry, business, entrepreneurs and start-up founders with staff and students from academia and represent an innovation ecosystem that will bring about digital disconnection.” Cutting-edge research in the health tech field.

It will be a catalyst for foreign investment, business transformation and skills, which in turn will create a socio-economic impact across the region.

