Google focused on these three categories of climate action companies to help drive action against climate change.

Thursday marks the third demo day of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Climate Change program, with participating startups presenting their You just wrapped up 10 weeks of programming and mentoring by the network. Credits for using Google technology.

This year, the 12 companies were largely grouped into three broad categories: artificial intelligence, electric vehicle infrastructure, and providing better data to decarbonize how companies operate. There are some exceptions. For example, Sesame Solar is working to decarbonize disaster response, and Bodhi is improving the customer experience for home solar installations.

All of Google’s Startup Accelerator Programs focus on the use of artificial intelligence, with industry themes such as gaming and the cloud economy, specific geographies such as India and Brazil, or underrepresented areas such as black or Latino founders. Some are themed around founding founders. All programs are stock-free. In other words, Google does not take any stake in participating companies. Since the program started in 2016, he has joined 1,100 startups so far.

In this latest cohort, all participants were somewhere between seed and series A rounds of investment, had an already profitable or established user base, had at least 5 employees, and were Google’s I needed the possibility to benefit from the cloud. Intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Supid Roy Chowdhury, Eugenie AI Founder

Photo credit: Eugenie AI and Google

Matt Leidener, head of startup ecosystem at Google, told CNBC that it makes sense to support climate-related startups.

“I am interested in climate change technology for many reasons, but most personally, I have three young children, so I often think about the world they are inheriting. When I read the headlines about, I personally feel obligated to do so as part of supporting innovative climate solutions to scale,” Ridener told CNBC. “This is one of the greatest gifts I believe I can offer my children and future generations.”

The program is also good for Google’s business, as it allows early stage companies to use the company’s technology and gain an early advantage over competitors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Apple.

“Google believes in supporting the best startups and founders in the world. We mutually benefit from their collaboration with our people, products and tools.” And supporting early-stage companies will drive more innovation in the ecosystem and provide more opportunities for developers to build their products.” We run our business on Google products,” Ridenour told CNBC.

Google has hosted three Climate Change Startup Accelerators for North American companies in the past three years, and all 33 participants are still active, a Google spokesperson told CNBC.

Sesame Solar Team.

Photo courtesy of Sesame Solar and Google.

Using artificial intelligence to fight climate change

Alphabet Inc.’s Google itself is in the midst of a company-wide effort to focus on improving its own products with artificial intelligence. Many of the companies participating in the latest climate change accelerators are employing AI and machine learning to assist with tasks as diverse as monitoring farmland soils, decarbonizing commercial buildings, and improving textile recycling processes. I’m here.

“Teams are stepping up efforts to develop AI and ML models to address climate change,” Ridener told CNBC. “By partnering with emerging technologies like this, start-ups can develop solutions and innovations faster and more accurately than ever before, and make a big positive impact.”

Agronomy helps farmers adapt to climate change by providing field-level data on smoke, drought, irrigation optimization, microclimate forecasts from extreme weather, and pest and disease outbreaks. Agrology also has a system to monitor carbon content in soil, helping farmers quantify the carbon sequestration achieved through regenerative farming practices and, if interested, participate in the carbon credit market. .

Agricultural team working on the farm.

Photo courtesy of Agrology and Google.

During Google Accelerator, Agrology improved the accuracy of their product.

“Through the guidance received at the Accelerator, Agrology was able to build new, more efficient APIs using integrated Google machine learning products, increasing training and testing datasets by more than 400% and reducing error rates. We have been able to reduce by a factor of four,” Ridenour said. CNBC. “This will allow us to provide farmers with more accurate data, enabling them to grow better and more sustainably.”

Another startup in this group, Cambio, is using AI to help companies decarbonize large commercial buildings.

“As companies set their climate change pledges, we are finding that data tracking and decarbonization across real estate, whether owned or occupied, is the most challenging part of sustainability efforts. The implementation is still a black box,” said co-founder Stephanie Grayson. Cambio said during Thursday’s demo day.

Cambio provides a building’s baseline carbon footprint and then net-zeros it using AI based on previous building projects and recommendations from leading building scientists and data scientists. provide customers with a way to “The bottom line is that we are democratizing best-in-class architectural science across the industry,” Grayson said.

Leia de Guzman and Stephanie Grayson, co-founders of Cambio.

Photo courtesy Cambio and Google.

“During the accelerator period, Cambio was able to reach out to Google’s real estate team to get direct feedback on the product and discuss the topic of building decarbonization,” Lidener told CNBC. “Using Cambio’s ML model, managers can map their entire real estate portfolio to net zero, a near-term requirement for publicly traded companies, as part of the SEC’s latest carbon transparency proposal. I can.”

Another example is Refiberd. The company uses spectroscopy and artificial intelligence to sort recycled textiles, remove buttons and zippers, and send the processed textiles to recyclers who can best manage a particular textile batch.

Eugenie.AI uses artificial intelligence to help heavy industry manufacturers track emissions, report data for relevant compliance standards, and offer recommendations on how to solve specific issues to reduce emissions. to support

Refiberd co-founders Sarika Bajaj and Tushita Gupta.

Photo courtesy of Refiberd and Google.

electric vehicle infrastructure

“As vehicles become more electrified, various start-ups are tackling the huge opportunities in the EV industry in creative ways,” Lidener told CNBC. In fact, 14% of new car sales in 2022 will be electric, up from 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency.

Batt Genie, one of Google’s most recent climate-focused startups, spun out of Venkat Subramanian’s lab at the University of Washington, where it explores the capabilities and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics. We use software that improves Applications for electric vehicles and grid storage batteries.

A battery management system (BMS) for lithium-ion batteries monitors the remaining charge and controls charging. Batt Genie’s software is designed to increase the efficiency and productivity of your BMS system. If conventional electric vehicle batteries last about six years, the same battery with Batt Genie’s improved BMS can last for 12 years, CEO Mannan Pathak said Thursday.

Electric fish team.

Photo courtesy of Electric Fish and Google.

Another start-up within the group, ElectricFish Energy, is developing an energy storage system for fast charging electric vehicles. Electric vehicles are equipped with smart chargers that store cheap, clean power from the grid when available.

Electric Fish CEO Anurag Kamal said on Thursday that “the current state of the power grid is fundamentally broken.” “We’re the only ones who understand that EV charging is incredibly linked to the feedback of energy back into the power grid itself.” This means the ElectricFish device can act as a backup power source. .

Another company working to improve EV infrastructure is Voltpost, which turns light poles into electric vehicle chargers. Voltpost partnered with the New York City Department of Transportation to test their streetlights on his EV chargers. Voltpost is also piloting at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab in Michigan. During the accelerator, Voltpost got in touch with the Google Maps team to discuss whether charging locations for electric vehicles could be added to Google Maps or Android Auto.

Decarbonization data and reports

A third area of ​​focus for start-ups in the climate change cohort was improving the data companies use to track their emissions.

“As governments demand more carbon reporting, companies need better data to track their emissions. We’re providing better analytics and tracking so we can get actionable recommendations on how to operate effectively,” Ridener told CNBC.

For example, Cleartrace provides companies with auditable emissions data.

Chief Executive Officer Lincoln Payton said Thursday: “Data on the power, energy and environmental reporting sectors is very hard to come by, very siled and very error prone. ‘ said. Prior to launching Cleartrace, Payton was Head of Investment Banking at BNP Paribas He Americas. He “retired from that job to address the biggest problem I’ve seen: quality data available when transitioning to a renewable energy world.”

clear trace team.

Photo courtesy of Cleartrace and Google.

Cleartrace is specifically focused on measurement technology for Scope 3 emissions, emissions associated with a company’s entire supply or value chain, which can be very difficult to track. It is also looking at companies demonstrating how environmentally friendly their operations are, especially in processes such as direct capture of his CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and hydrogen production.

Another data-focused company is Finch, which gives its products a sustainability score to help consumers make more climate-friendly shopping decisions. Finch has a browser extension that works on his websites for Amazon and Target that gives products a sustainability rating between 0 and 10 and suggests more sustainable alternatives where applicable. increase.

“For most people who believe in climate change and want to do something about it, but don’t always have the time to look online for more than seven minutes, this is the perfect solution,” says Finch founder. Lizzie Horvitz, owner and CEO, said. he said Thursday.

Horvitz said Finch sells data gleaned from consumer behavior to customers such as manufacturers and investors.

“For example, women between the ages of 35 and 40 are twice as likely to buy an aluminum-free deodorant than men of the same age and in the same region, which suggests that who is buying what? You can see why and why they’re buying,” Horvitz said.

This kind of data captures what Horvitz calls the “say-do-gap,” the gap between what consumers say they do in focus groups and what they actually do at checkout. to fill in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/16/google-zeroed-in-on-these-3-categories-of-climate-companies-to-boost.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

