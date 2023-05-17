3 Questions for Notre Dame’s Sonia Howell





I met Sonia Howell, organizer of the Notre Dame Digital Learning Summit. Sonia is the Director of Digital Learning, part of the larger Notre Dame Learning organization. Digital Learning Like many of his summit attendees, Sonia’s academic career has taken an untraditional path. Sonia graciously agreed to answer our questions about her professional trajectory and her work at Notre Dame.

Q: Tell us about your role as Digital Learning Director. What are the main services your office offers and what initiatives are you most looking forward to?

A: The Office of Digital Learning (ODL) is Notre Dame’s core provider of online and digital learning experiences. As Director of ODL, I am privileged to lead a team of learning designers, academic media experts, and project managers who collaborate with Notre Dame faculty to design, develop, and deliver effective learning experiences. Our small (but strong) team is working on a select number of high-priority, high-impact digital learning projects generated through strategic priorities and an annual call for proposals. Our portfolio of work includes credit initiatives such as the Notre Dame Summer Online Catalog and an online MSc in Data Science, as well as large-scale open online courses and digitally enabled engagement scholarships. It also includes initiatives that do not involve units. The ODL team provides course and program level consulting, faculty training and quality assurance support to universities, departments, programs and other academic departments that run online degrees, programs and courses.

At this point, I’m really looking forward to starting projects that have been accepted through the Digital Learning Sprint Call for Proposals. Digital learning sprints are short projects that enable faculty and members to quickly learn about tools and strategies, or explore focused topics/areas/practices in a time-limited manner. We first piloted the Sprint concept in the summer of 2022, with the goal of breaking down barriers to innovation in teaching and learning and providing dedicated support over a period of time for faculty to experiment. Last year, we supported projects ranging from using her 360-degree videos in a Digital Peace Studies course to extracurricular learning experiences for women in leadership. This year, we align her with her ODL strategic priorities for 2023, focusing on her three areas: equity and access, augmented reality, and open educational resources. In addition to discovering great ideas from the University of Notre Dame faculty, Sprints offer a unique opportunity to collaborate with colleagues from the Teaching and Learning Technology team and the Kanebu Center for Teaching Excellence.

Q: Your PhD in English and Digital Humanities was obtained at the University of Maynooth, Ireland, where you grew up. What was your journey from completing your PhD in Ireland to leading the Office of Digital Learning at the University of Notre Dame?

A: It was definitely not planned! As a graduate student, I would like to be part of a small interdisciplinary group of European-funded postdocs for research at the intersection of humanities and technology. I was very lucky. This pilot program gave me the opportunity to engage in interdisciplinary collaborations with her computer science colleagues. This was one of the most formative learning experiences of my academic career. But despite the non-traditional nature of my doctoral program, I did the same with many humanities PhDs. Students do so near the end of the program. I applied for a very competitive grant to turn my doctoral dissertation into a monograph. Thinking about it now, I thought that the doctoral course was my only option, so I applied. I was to become a professor in English, so I had to write a book to get such a position.

While I was waiting for a response to my application, a life change took me to South Bend, Indiana, where I started working as a digital humanities research assistant for a British professor. The professor would later become the University of Notre Dame’s first Chief Academic Digital Officer and founder of the Secretariat. digital learning. He joined ODL as a Postdoctoral Fellow in the Digital Initiative and has been with the office ever since. The first digital learning project I worked on was Notre Dame’s first MOOC, I Heart Stats, delivered on the edX platform. From working with project management faculty, interdisciplinary teams, and external platform providers, to designing learning experiences for global audiences, to producing creative and effective scholarly media, this course teaches you much more. I called. For me, this was an opportunity to participate in the kind of collaborations I enjoyed during my PhD to create learning experiences that have a meaningful impact on learners.

As the digital learning landscape at Notre Dame has evolved, so has my position. For the past 10 years, I have worked on the Notre Dame MOOC and the university’s first fully online degree program, and served as Director of the Summer Online Program. I will work closely with the university and administration to introduce new learning experiences into the Notre Dame ecosystem, serve as a focal point for platform providers and his OPM relationships, and support on-campus and off-campus relationships to support academic innovation. has been built.

Having spent five years becoming an expert in Irish Literature and Digital Humanities, I now consider myself a generalist in the field of academic innovation. I would argue that my role as director of his ODL, leading a multidisciplinary team of experts, not only makes working as a generalist possible, but necessary.

Oh, I never wrote that monograph!

Q: Do you have any advice for someone looking to pursue an academic career outside of the traditional tenure-track faculty role?

A: First, as others in this series have said, don’t underestimate the value of academic training in careers outside of teaching and research. You have developed invaluable skills in roles both inside and outside the Academy. Invest time in figuring out what parts of your work in academia excite you most, and consider the roles that allow you to do these things every day. Look for opportunities during your PhD. Working as a postdoc in an office such as ODL or Center for Education and Learning can be a great way to transition from your particular specialty to an alternative role.

After 5-7 years to become an expert in one thing, it can be daunting to enter a field where you will learn new skills, processes, etc. Keep an open mind and be receptive when considering alternative careers. This is your chance to further expand your repertoire of skills. For reasons beyond the scope of this interview, I sometimes feel frustrated when considering roles other than teaching. I can assure you that choosing a position that provides work-life balance as well as job and personal fulfillment is not a mistake.

Most importantly, find a good mentor. These may come in the form of superiors and co-workers inside and outside the department. As you ponder alternative worlds, a good mentor will support you through the process of discernment and discovery.

Finally, I believe much work needs to be done at the Academy to normalize the idea of ​​alternative careers. Only then will universities, colleges and departments make meaningful efforts to prepare their graduates for whatever career they choose to pursue after completing their PhD.

