Introducing new features to help you get the most out of your Instagram experience





Today, we previewed new Instagram features at a product education workshop in our Mumbai office. These features help creators unleash their creativity and earn more from their reel content. These features include her GIF comments on posts and reels, Instagram gifts, and new editing features for reels.

Various creators attended workshops to learn product tips and tricks, the latest trends, and how to harness the power of Instagram to connect and share. Sessions focused on getting the most out of your Instagram feed, the role of DMs today, new updates on reels, and content strategy details. Speakers were Meta and other creators who shared interesting stories. They are Delhi-based comedy creator Darna Durga (@Dharnaaaaa), Chandigarh-based comedy creator Govind Kaushal (@govinuts), and Mumbai-based fashion and lifestyle creator Sanket Mehta (@ sankett25), Delhi-based entertainment and comedy creator Kareema Barry (@Kareema Barry).

Every day, teens and creators use Instagram to tell their stories in exciting ways. This is happening not only on reels, but also on other surfaces such as feeds, stories and DMs. We wanted to focus on these diverse use cases to spark creativity, as well as some new features that help build a passionate community.

Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta)

New Features Gradual Rollout in India GIF Comments on Posts and Reels: Whether you saw a funny reel or just want to show some love to your friend’s new post, you can now post a GIF as a comment on Instagram. rice field. It’s a fun way to participate in posts and reels from friends and favorite creators and is now available worldwide.

Usage:

of the post you want to comment on[コメント]Tap the icon. Tap the GIF icon to the right of the text box to access the GIPHY library. Tap the GIF you want to use to add your comment.

Instagram Gifts: Since November 2022, we’ve been testing Gifts on Reel as a new way for creators to easily earn money from fans who want to show their appreciation. Creators can receive gifts from fans who use Stars to purchase directly within her Instagram app. These themed virtual gifts allow fans to creatively express their appreciation and allow creators to generate income from reel-loving fans. The gift will be rolled out in India in the coming weeks.

Reel Edit: Last month we released a new Reel Editor that brings together video clips, audio, stickers and text in one edit screen. Going forward, more updates will be coming across the globe in the coming weeks to make it easier for you to unleash your creativity on reels. They include:

Split: Easily split one clip into two clips. Speed: Speeds up or slows down the clip. Replace: Swap one clip for another without changing the timing or order of other clips, audio, or other elements in the reel.

Follow the hashtag #IGUxIndia for more information on the event.

