Google and Microsoft are battling for AI leadership





Three streams of opinion on AI

As for what AI means for our civilization, there seem to be three competing ideas about AI. Silicon Valley optimists believe that all technology is ultimately beneficial to humanity, and AI technology will be very positive for our society. Participants in this camp are Yoshua Bengio (Professor and Computer Scientist) and Yann Le Cun (Chief AI Scientist at Meta). The man behind ChatGPT was OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, who was also initially in the group. This is confirmed by his OpenAI aggressive efforts to release ChatGPT despite many ethical concerns about the technology. Sam Altman has since balanced his initial one-way positive stance on AI (see next section on AI regulation).

Opponents include pessimists who toy with the idea that AI technology could lead to the annihilation of humanity. The most prominent figures in this camp are Max Tegmark (an MIT professor) and, more recently, one of his early researchers, Jeffrey Hinton. The current major contributors to the AI ​​field have left their jobs at Google to participate in shaping public opinion on the issue, turning the prospects of AI for humanity in a significantly negative direction.

The final camp represents a group of scientists concerned about causality, and this group believes that, while current AI systems are in many ways better, they are still just correlation machines and therefore causality-based It claims that our world is incomprehensible. Scientists at Microsoft experimented with a new AI system late last year, asking the AI ​​to stack a book, nine eggs, a laptop, a jar, and a nail in a stable manner, but which required an understanding of the physical world. I need. The answer was wise, and scientists suggested that perhaps they were witnessing a new kind of intelligence. Then a group of AI skeptics asked the same question with a few variations, and it quickly became apparent that the solutions AI provided showed a lack of understanding of the physical world.

AI regulation is coming

Sam Altman attended a US Senate committee hearing yesterday on AI, discussing many topics related to AI, from regulation to copyright models. Sam Altman said government regulation of AI is essential to avoid AI technology becoming a runaway train, and he believes in the government’s AI licensing model. He also said that OpenAI is not profitable at all and loses money every time someone uses ChatGPT. He also said he was concerned about the technology, especially how it could harm children.

After committee hearings, Senator Blumenthal says Congress can’t be the gatekeeper of AI regulation, FTC doesn’t have the ability to do so, ultimately AI regulation will be part of broader technical regulation said it should. There is no doubt that regulation of AI is necessary to ensure that it is used in the right way and that it does not harm society, but when regulation is done, if not done right, big companies Regulations can be caught by regulations and limit competition. Regulation has the potential benefit of raising barriers to entry and improving profitability for companies involved in AI.

Sam Altman also talked about generating output for AI systems using OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 AI Image Generator, which can generate images from text input. Generative AI comes with two risks, he said. The first is the risk of copyright infringement and the lack of compensation for artists, as their original art is clearly part of their training for the Dall-E 2 system. Sam Altman said OpenAI is working on a copyright system to ensure payments to artists. Another risk with generative AI is that AI-generated content floods the Internet, and in the future that content will monopolize his samples for training future AI systems. The question is whether the development of these kinds of AI systems will naturally plateau. AI will certainly remain the most discussed topic among regulators and investors in 2023.

Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) 5-year price chart

