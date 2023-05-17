Britons will be 4.9 billion in debt in the first four months of 2023, buy now, pay later — Retail Tech Innovation Hub





According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, UK consumers will spend a total of $8 billion online in April 2023, down 1.7% month-on-month and down 2.2% year-on-year.

And in the first four months of 2023, we have accumulated 4.9 billion in buy now, pay later debt out of our total online spending of 32.6 billion.

BNPL usage remained high in April, with consumers spending $1.3 billion through these services, representing 16% of total online spending.

Adobe’s analysis also reveals a 2% increase in average order value using BNPL compared to March, and an acceleration in spending using these services since April 20. .

In the last 10 days of the month, order value using BNPL averaged about 8 more than the period from April 1 to 19, demonstrating consumers’ increased reliance on BNPL services before payday. indicates that

Consumers’ purchasing power faced increasing pressure in April as online prices for essentials continued to rise, with grocery prices up 0.68% month-on-month and 9.2% year-on-year.

Prices for pet supplies also increased by 0.84% ​​compared to March and 12.3% higher than in April 2022.

By contrast, prices of non-essential items such as home appliances and apparel fell again month-on-month as retailers tried to stimulate demand.

During the coronation weekend itself (May 6-8), spending fell 20.4% compared to the same weekend in 2022, representing a loss of $114 million for online retailers.

Adobe data so far shows that bank holiday weekends have seen a drop in online spending compared to regular weekends, and the addition of coronation bank holidays is expected to further reduce online spending this year. .

Products such as outdoor grills, air conditioners, garden planters, patio umbrellas and covers, and ice cream makers were all popular in April as temperatures rose, data showed, fueling spending ahead of Charles III’s coronation. It is shown.

With prices for essential commodities such as groceries and pet supplies rising steadily since the beginning of the year, it’s no surprise that consumers continue to turn to post-purchase services now to control their spending. Suzanne Steele, Vice President and Managing Director of the company. UK Adobe.

Rising temperatures have eased the pressure on households from soaring energy prices, but interest rates have risen to a 15-year high, and some expect inflation to fall more slowly than expected. , consumers should continue to pay close attention. about their outings.

Other insights include mobile shopping trends continuing, with consumers spending more from the palm of their hands in April, with 61% of purchases made on smartphones, up 8.6 year-on-year % increased.

Overall, consumers spent $4.9 billion on mobile devices in April this year.

Click and Collect, on the other hand, is stable. This fulfillment method was used in 9.1% of online orders in April (for retailers served), up slightly from 8.7% last month and 8.9% last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/17/adobe-research-brits-rack-up-49-billion-buy-now-pay-later-debt-in-first-four-months-of-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos