Amazon revamps Echo lineup, adding Wi-Fi extender and smart speaker combo “Echo Pop”





After last fall’s Amazon hardware event that brought in several new Echo devices, including a clock dot and other minor updates, Amazon is rolling out a broad revamp of its Echo lineup today. This includes the emergence of new form factors. echo pop. The current Dot resembles a rounded, bubble-shaped Echo, while the Pop is semi-circular, comes in his teen-friendly colors like lavender and teal, and thanks to eero, his Wi-Fi in the house. It also has a role to extend the network.

Alongside the launch, Amazon also unveiled its other latest Echo devices, including the Echo Show 5, Echo Buds, and Echo Auto, with detailed background on how the company sees AI impacting the future of Alexa. provided.

The division lost billions of dollars, the failure to revitalize voice shopping, and the ensuing massive cost-cutting measures at the retail giant, including layoffs at Amazon’s Devices group. Given that, until recently, Alexa’s future seemed uncertain. .

But Alexa SVP Rohit Prasad downplayed the impact these job cuts had on Alexa, saying that of the 2,000 people laid off within Amazon’s devices and services organization, “only a fraction were at Alexa. ’” he told TechCrunch. “It was very small in context as opposed to part of what was written,” argues Prasad. “In terms of our roadmap and our belief, Alexa is one of the biggest investments for Amazon, especially how exciting AI is and how we can quantify how different, better, At a time when people are asking if we can make Alexa more useful, our convictions only grow.” Our customers. ”

Or, reading between the lines, given its ability to extend learning elsewhere within Amazon, Alexa’s AI potential exceeds that of devices currently in use, such as the Echo speaker.

“I am very optimistic … Advances in AI will be big, but we are really contributing to Amazon’s business,” Prasad added. “And we believe Alexa is on track to become that personal AI. It will be a successful business for us as well.”

As for the product itself, the new $39.99 Echo Pop, seemingly eroding Dot’s market share, has directional speakers in the front and is powered by an Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. Also equipped with eero Built-in, the device can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing eero Wi-Fi network, giving the device a dual purpose.

In addition to ‘Lavender Bloom’ and ‘Midnight Teal’, pops come in black and white.

Amazon says the Pop is an addition to the existing Dot lineup, not a replacement, and the Dot and Dot with Clock will continue to be available.

Meanwhile, the $89.99 Echo Show 5 and the $99.99 Echo Show 5 Kids Edition are both upgraded, making them 20% faster than their predecessors. Both include a redesigned microphone array, a faster AZ2 Neural Edge processor, and an upgraded speaker system that promises double the bass and clearer sound.

And like the new Echo Pop, it now supports the new smart home standard Matter.

Children’s devices sold in the US, UK, and Germany include 1 year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service that offers ad-free, age-appropriate apps, games, Alexa skills, and audiobooks, so there is a slight It is expensive. There are other kid-friendly features such as the AI-powered storytelling tool Create with Alexa. The latter has his two new themes: Dinosaurs and Jazzy Jungle.

Amazon’s $49.99 Alexa earbuds, the Echo Buds, have also been updated with a richer sound with 12mm dynamic drivers, improved clarity, and longer battery life.

The new Buds offer up to 5 hours of continuous playback and up to 20 hours of total listening time when the case is fully charged. The latter is up from his 15 hours on the previous generation. The earbuds also feature dual mics and voice-detecting accelerometers, customizable tap controls, VIP filters and multipoint pairing.

Echo Auto for existing vehicles is now available to customers in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

As for Alexa, Amazon previously shared some thoughts on the future of smart assistants with investors during its Q1 earnings call last month. CEO Andy Jassy speaks here about the company’s efforts to build a more “generalized and capable” Large Language Model (LLM) to power Alexa, saying that the new LLM is Amazon’s mere He said it would help him work towards his goal of building the best personal assistant, not just a personal assistant. smart speaker.

Already, many of Alexa’s experiences are powered by a large 20 billion parameter language model with an encoder-decoder architecture, which we say is the largest encoder-decoder model ever built. And with the introduction of the Transformer-based large-scale multilingual model, the Alexa Teacher Model (also called AlexaTM) can transfer what it knows to another language without human supervision, making Alexa smarter and smarter. Help you get faster. This model is also used in conversational skills such as “Create with Alexa” where a child and Alexa come up with a story together.

Yet despite these advances in AI, most customers still use their Echo devices for basic tasks like controlling their smart home or getting updates on their Amazon orders. Alexa-enabled devices now sell more than 500 million units, but they’re not helping Amazon sell more products, the report found. But Prasad said Alexa usage is still on the rise, with Alexa interactions up 35% year over year. He notes that the number of people using the assistant for information has increased by more than 50% year-over-year.

Executives offer only the broadest hints as to what will happen next.

The goal, he said, is for Alexa to provide better answers, but also to provide fact-based answers, a concern of modern AI. Additionally, Alexa answers should be personalized to the end user. For example, if you tell Alexa that you’re feeling hot, Alexa should suggest turning down the thermostat, not going to the beach to cool off.

“We have already announced Bedrock services for enterprise use cases,” Prasad said, referring to AWS’ new tools for building with generative AI. “And for Alexa, we’ve found qualitatively different experience elements for consumer use cases, such as enhancing all conversational experiences on Alexa, and we’ll be releasing these elements later this year.” he teases.

