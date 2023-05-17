Google will soon allow Pixel phones to double as in-car cameras





No need to buy a dedicated (sometimes expensive) gadget, and with upcoming personal safety updates, you should soon be able to use your Pixel (and some Android devices) as dash cams in your car.

About APK Insights: In this APK Insights post, we decompiled the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. Decompiling these files (called APKs for Android apps) revealed various lines of code that hinted at future features. Please note that Google may or may not provide these features and our interpretation of them may be incomplete. But be sure to enable the near-finish stuff to show what it might look like when shipped. With that in mind, read on.

On some Android devices, primarily Google Pixel smartphones, but also other devices such as Nothing Phone (1), the Personal Safety app offers useful features such as emergency sharing, safety checks, and car crash detection. . It seems that Google accidentally launched the Dogfood build of Personal Safety version 2023.04.27.532191641.8-dogfood via the Play Store this evening.

Under the hood, our team has managed to enable a new feature called Dashcam, which, as the name suggests, records video (and optionally audio) while driving. If your phone is mounted in the right place, recordings should provide useful information in the event of an accident or other unforeseen circumstances.

Once this feature is available, you can launch it from the new Dash Cam shortcut in the Get Ready section of the home page. Here you can manually start recording or view recent videos. You can still fully use your phone, including navigating with Google Maps, while your dashcam is recording. Alternatively, you can save power by locking the screen and the recording will continue.

More importantly, Google built this feature in a way that you don’t have to think too much about it. During setup, you can choose to automatically start recording when you connect to certain Bluetooth devices (such as your car stereo or infotainment system) and stop when they disconnect.

To save storage space, recordings are automatically deleted after 3 days unless saved. Additionally, according to the app, the videos themselves are compressed by 30 MB per minute on average, with a maximum recording time of 24 hours.

Overall, the feature seems very well thought out and practically ready to release. Using your smartphone as an in-car camera also makes a lot of sense. Because your phone probably has a better camera than a cheap dashcam.

That said, I would have liked to have seen the option of using an ultra-wide-angle lens to provide a larger image. I also wonder how Personal Safety can perform this kind of constant recording without generating excessive heat, especially if the phone has to be mounted in a position where it is likely to be exposed to direct sunlight. I am thinking.

There’s no mention of Pixel exclusivity in the feature text, so we don’t yet know if the dash cam will be available on other phones with Google’s personal safety features. If it’s exclusive, the next big opportunity for Google to launch Pixel features will be next month’s Pixel Feature Drop.

Some APK Insight deconstruction benefits thanks to the JEB Decompiler.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/05/16/pixel-dashcam-personal-safety-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos