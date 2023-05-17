Best portable projector deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day





Amazon Prime Day should really be a holiday. While Amazon is literally slashing prices on sports fan essentials like the Apple Watch 8 ($70 off), the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $122, or this charming Mike Trout bobblehead ($19), anyone can Being able to focus on work or school is hard work no one has to take on.

Prime Day will likely take place in early to mid-July, but that doesn’t mean you have to put up with all the shopping you’re itching to do right now. One of Amazon’s most popular tech products, Au King’s portable projector ($66), has a big price cut for Amazon Prime members. What a way to watch the game! Let’s go shopping.

Best portable projectors sold on Amazon What to look for in a portable projector

We love the idea of ​​being able to watch games anywhere, and portable projectors are the perfect way to do just that. You can even host an outdoor game-watching party with a portable projector. You can even catch the NBA playoffs with your friends while grilling on the porch or lounging by the pool.

Of course, price is also an important factor. High-performance portable projectors are available for him for under $100, but if you want the best and brightest image quality, you’ll have to pay much more. Still, even an expensive portable projector can save you money over an outdoor TV such as Samsung’s “The Terrace.”

Connectivity is key when looking for a portable projector. We looked for a model with wireless connectivity (no tangles of cords) with broad Bluetooth compatibility to easily connect to a variety of Bluetooth speakers. We looked for long lamp life and cooling systems, as well as the latest noise suppression technology.

The resolution of portable projectors has come a long way since my dad tried to play blurry movies on the only white wall in the house. When evaluating projectors, look for Full HD (1920×1080) projectors and compare lumens (brightness). Brightness determines when and where you can (or cannot) use the projector. The more you want to enjoy large pictures, the more brightness you need.

Battery life is also important. Most portable projectors have built-in batteries in case an outlet is hard to come by.

AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector Amazon

With nearly 24,000 customer reviews on Amazon, you can’t help but play your favorites on the Au King Mini Projector. Add in the pre-Prime Day pricing, and it’s easy to see why so many reviewers were so impressed with this mini portable projector.

AuKing’s upgraded 1080p projector features 9500 lumens brightness. You can expect crisp, detailed images with the latest color technology. The 200-inch large project screen provides an immersive viewing experience, and long bulb life means you’ll never miss a shot or play. Advanced noise reduction technology reduces fan noise by 80% compared to previous models. The built-in stereo speakers provide crystal-clear sound, but this model can easily connect to external speakers for an upgrade. Perfectly hooked up to smartphones, laptops and TV boxes, he could have a lifelong job as the host of his Super Bowl party.

AuKing Projector, 2023 Upgraded Mini Projector ($66)

$66 with Prime Membership Toptro WiFi Bluetooth Projector Amazon

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the TR21 Wi-Fi projector has wide compatibility for connecting with various Bluetooth speakers and headphones. No extra cables needed. This model features 9500 lumens of brightness and a 10000:1 contrast ratio for bright, vivid images. Noise reduction technology and a 120,000 hour bulb life keep you focused on where you should be: your game.

$60 after applying coupon for TOPTRO WiFi Bluetooth Projector (discount from $130)

$120 at Amazon BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector Amazon

This easy-to-setup and fully versatile projector comes with several key features. The big, crisp image features 1080p Full HD resolution, 500 ANSI Lumens, and HDR10/HLG for vibrant detail. The bass-enhanced 2:1 channel Bluetooth speakers (two mid-range tweeters and woofer) greatly upgrade the sound quality of your games. The adjustable stand tilts up to 15 degrees and features autofocus, 2D keystone correction, and 4-corner adjustment, perfect for sports fans looking for a stadium experience from home. It is a highly durable design with drip-proof and drop-proof performance that can withstand outdoor use.

BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector, $800 (down from $900)

