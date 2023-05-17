Disney’s Unparalleled Commitment to Creativity and Innovation Comes to Life in 2023 Upfront Presentation





The Walt Disney Company highlighted the company’s unrivaled position in the market on Tuesday with announcements, clips and trailers as part of its annual Upfront presentation at New York City’s North Javits Center. The presentation praised Disney’s distinctive and innovative approach to technology-backed, dynamic storytelling.

“Storytelling is what Disney is all about. We’ve been nurturing it for a century,” Disney president of advertising Rita Ferro said on stage. “In this area of ​​great change, creativity and innovation continue to be the cornerstones of everything Disney does.”

Through over two hours of presentations, Troy Aikman, Pete Docter, Elle Duncan, Kevin Feige, Damar Hamlin, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kathleen Kennedy, Peyton Manning, David Muir, Jessie Names like Palmer, Angel Reese and Ryan Seacrest appeared in bold. , George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Caleb Williams took to the stage to showcase the breadth of services offered by The Walt Disney Company.

Serena Williams has made the first big announcement: ESPN’s new series has begun production. In the arena: Serena Williams. An expansion of the Emmy Award-winning “Arena” series, her work has become a multi-part series providing the most complete, intimate and compelling account of the multi-award winning tennis pro’s legendary career. , featuring Selina’s first-hand perspective. and important figures throughout her life.

Aikman, Joe Buck, Duncan and Hannah Storm reiterated Disney’s unrivaled position in sports media, housing more than 94,000 hours of live and original-hour studio and event programming across ESPN, and ESPN We’ve provided a first look at some of the games that will be central to 2023’s hottest games. Industry-leading college football coverage.

ESPN also made headlines when The Pat McAfee Show, featuring McAfee and ensemble talent, announced it would continue to deliver original voices, interviews and more as it transitioned to the ESPN platform this fall. The show will air live every weekday on ESPN, the ESPN YouTube channel, the ESPN app, and ESPN+. Details of ESPN’s new weekday afternoon schedule, including SportsCenter, will be announced ahead of the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee will continue his role as a college football analyst on ESPN’s College Gameday, built by Home Depot, and will also host an alternate presentation for ESPN’s college football telecast.

Manning has announced that he will be returning to host the 2023 CMA Awards, along with country music sensation Luke Bryan, who shared a video message from the set of American Idol.

Muir then commended ABC News journalists for their tireless efforts to find and report untold stories around the world, before speaking with WABC-TV eyewitness news anchor Bill Ritter and Thade.・Introduced Mr. Baderinwa and reiterated the importance of local news broadcasts to both advertisers and viewers. . Next, Stephanopoulos and Strahan discuss how ABC News has covered some of the news outlet’s most topical interviews, citing conversations between Sergei Lavrov and Prince Harry respectively. rice field.

Palmer then teased ABC’s next shows, including the highly anticipated premiere of The Golden Bachelor, which airs Mondays this fall. After more than 20 years of nurturing young love with The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor presents a whole new kind of love story for the Golden Age . In this all-new unscripted series, desperate romantics are given a second chance at love in search of a partner to share the twilight years of their lives with. The women who arrive at the mansion have a lifetime of experiencing love, loss, and laughter as they hope to spark a future filled with endless possibilities. Will The Bachelor finally turn the page and start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

The Kardashians then announced that Hulu would be renewing The Kardashians with 20 additional episodes. Season 3 will begin streaming on Thursday, May 25th. “If you thought last season was a whirlwind of marriages, babies and breakups, this new season is going to be one hell of an epic,” said Kim. her sister added: “You’ll see us move through motherhood, co-parenting, and building our own empire. Things get a little crazy.”

The next time Feige took the stage, Marvel Studios’ three Disney+ original series, Secret Invasion (streaming Wednesday, June 21), Loki Season 2 (streaming Friday, October 6), and Echo (streaming November 29). Wednesday delivery) announced the latest information. , with all episodes). Kennedy then gave previews of his upcoming Disney+ original series, including “Star Wars: Acolyte” and “Star Wars: Ahsoka.” She also announced that starting Wednesday, May 31, fans will be able to watch the movies Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones: Temple of Destiny, Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade, It also announced that Indiana Jones: The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is now available for streaming. , and the series The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, before the final installment of the popular series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, hits theaters on Friday, June 30.

After The Doctor previewed Pixar Animation Studios’ “Win or Lose,” which airs on Disney+ in December, Seacrest will be releasing four series on Hulu, “Only Murders in the Building,” Season 3 (August Released on Tuesday 8th), “Black Cake” (coming soon), and FX’s “The Bear”. Season 2 (coming Thursday, June 22nd), and FX’s limited series Shogun. The latter featured performers dressed as samurai. “How awesome was that?” Ferro asked. “If it’s just a preview, I can’t wait to see the limited series!”

Finally, Mr. Ferro told the audience: “World-class technology and innovation underpin all of the amazing content you see today.The Walt Disney Company is the only major studio to be named Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. They cited our technology stock as one of the reasons.We are focused on making businesses smarter, faster and safer.The convergence of content and technology We are at the apex of decades of the best advertising possible, and we are thrilled to join you in that journey.”

After the high-impact presentation, guests gathered under the 42-foot-wide Mickey’s ear arch to enjoy an interactive costume exhibit celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. “Beauty and the Beast”, “Cinderella”, “Cruella”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Hocus Pocus”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”, “Iron Man”, “Loki”, “Maleficent”, “Star・ Costumes and props from classic works such as “Wars: The Mandalorian” and “Star Wars” were exhibited. more.

