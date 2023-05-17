Rimac Nevera electric hypercar claimed to have set 23 records





The Rimac Noevera is said to have set 23 records in one day at the German car testing circuit Papenburg. The 1813-horsepower electric hypercar accelerated to 60 miles per hour in 1.74 seconds, and in 8.25 seconds he is said to have completed 400 miles. Rimac claimed that the Nevera set the EV top speed record, reaching 258 mph.

Never heard of Rimac Nevera? This is the SparkNotes version. This is a Croatian-built electric hypercar with four motors that deliver a total of 1813 horsepower and 1741 lb-ft of torque to both axles. Combine its all-wheel-drive traction with the instant thrust of electric propulsion and see how Rimac has set numerous (23 in total) acceleration and braking records in just one day for its immensely powerful EV. You can imagine how you can claim to

good day on the track

The company, which now also manages the legendary Bugatti brand, has announced that the Nevera has set a record on the 3.49-mile straight on Germany’s automotive test Papenburg track. Rimac said third-party verifiers Deusoft and Racelogic were standing by to independently validate the record-setting run to justify his company’s claims. can be seen in the video below.

Testing of the Nevera is said to have been conducted on an unprepared surface with a standard 1-foot rollout. The car was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, similar to those on a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with the Z07 track package. Equipped with a 670hp petrol engine in race rubber, the Vet hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds during testing, a staggering figure better than Nevera’s claimed 60 mph of 1.74 seconds. is less than 1 second.

Along with claiming to have completed the quarter mile in 8.25 seconds (Dewesoft time), here are some other notable acceleration times for the Nevera. The fastest times reported between Dewesoft and Racelogic are listed.

100 mph: 3.21 seconds 120 mph: 4.19 seconds 130 mph: 4.74 seconds 200 mph: 10.86 seconds 250 mph: 21.86 seconds

Nevera is also claimed to have set a braking record, accelerating from zero to 100 km/h (approximately 62 miles) and returning to zero in 3.99 seconds (Dewsoft time). He completed similar acceleration/braking runs, reaching 200 km/h (about 124 mph), 300 km/h (about 186 mph) and 400 km/h (about 249 mph). He was just 8.85 seconds, 15.68 seconds. 29.93 seconds and 29.93 seconds, respectively.

Best result below

Rimac

Before Rimac released news of Nevera’s record-setting performance today, the company claims its electric hypercar reached a top speed of 258 mph on the same German test track, a record for an EV. was said to be

