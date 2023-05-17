Google Cloud Partner Cloudsufi Discusses Exciting Generative AI Innovation Lab





Mark Haranas May 17, 2023

Generative AI is not just a tool, it is a thought process. It’s a way of thinking. And with that mindset, people will start to change, says Cloudsufi CEO Irfan Khan.

Cloudsufi, a fast-growing Google Cloud partner, has set up a new Generative AI Innovation Lab powered by Google Cloud, bringing its unique solutions and use cases to the forefront of generative AI.

Irfan Khan, president and CEO of Cloudsufi, based in San Jose, Calif., said, “Even if they say, ‘Give me a topic, I’ll give you a page of information,’ the generated AI isn’t that interesting,” he said. “That’s fine. It’s good that people are getting used to it.”

“But how can it make a company more powerful when using it for autonomous supply chains, for example? [autonomous] Decision-making based on structured and unstructured data, decision-making based on trends that would take humans years, this is powerful,” Khan said.

New Generation AI Innovation Lab

Cloudsufi recently partnered with Google to launch a new generative AI innovation lab with over 500 qualified AI experts focused on enabling enterprises to build and leverage generative AI solutions. raised.

The combination combines Google Cloud’s generative AI, data analytics, and machine learning with Cloudsufi’s data-driven solutions aimed at powering the autonomous enterprise.

“Generative AI is not just a tool, it’s a thought process. It’s a way of thinking,” Khan said. “And with that mindset, people will start to change.”

The CEO said the goal is to bridge the gap between human intuition and data-driven decision-making. The lab focuses on building solutions on modernizing the supply he chain for specific industries to improve a company’s bottom line and bottom line finances and reduce risk. Customers leverage AI models that analyze data from various sources such as sensors and social media to identify patterns, optimize inventory, and enable sustainability.

AI models are based on technologies such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Variational Autoencoders (VAEs), Google PaLM, LaMDa, and Transformer, and are used to generate complex data containing code-like structured and unstructured data. Simulating scenarios can generate realistic data and app builds. , text, images, dialogs, audio and video.

Mr. Khan has decades of executive IT experience. He was previously CEO of AI application services company Bristlecone, and in 2019 he took over helm of Cloudsufi. In an interview with CRN, Khan discusses his company’s generative AI strategy and his vision for his AI partner at Google Cloud.

