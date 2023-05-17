Rimac Nevera electric hypercar sets 23 records in one day





0-90 mph times just aren’t good enough when you’re entering the top-of-the-line hypercar segment of an electric vehicle. Rimac Nevera has already done a great job proving himself to be one of the best performing cars on the planet, but the electric hypercar smashed his 23 performance records in just one day. That doubt should now be cleared. itself.

Since its founding in Croatia in 2009, Rimac Automobili has developed the most exciting and technologically advanced electric hypercars. Rimac’s first EV, the Concept_One, was introduced in his 2016 and was considered one of his fastest production cars in the world at the time, even though only eight were built.

Rimacs Concept_Two debuted in 2018 and eventually evolved into a product form, renamed Nevera. For EV enthusiasts, the Nevera represents a lot of potential for an electric hypercar, potentially outperforming its ICE counterparts significantly without producing emissions.

We tracked the progress of the Nevelas over the last few years as it completed its final crash test, followed by some really nice winter test footage. Rimac has committed to larger scale production of the Nevera 150 units, which are estimated to cost $2.4 million each.

Yes, it’s expensive, but as the saying goes, you get what you pay for. Six months ago, Rimac was touting the world record for top speed for an EV. This time, Rimac has verified 23 more performance records and declared the Nevera to be the ultimate record-breaking hypercar.

Rimac set a new record

According to today’s news from Europe and video footage you can watch below, Rimac has brought Nevera back to the track for another record. And it found them.

The record was broken using a 4-kilometer (2.49-mile) straight at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany. Each of the 23 records was independently verified by his third-party companies, Dewesoft and RaceLogic, to ensure that their respective teams were on-site and all equipment was in perfect working condition.

Rimac’s latest record wave was led by a 0-400 km/h (249 mph) acceleration time of 21.31 seconds. Other records include 400 miles, standing miles and 100-0 km/h stopping distances. The team notes that Nevera topped his official 0-90 mph acceleration spec of 1.85 seconds, clocking in at 1.74 seconds. Rimac Group founder Mate Rimac told the record:

As a child, I was always in awe of the cars that made history by pushing the boundaries of performance and the revolutionary technology they brought to the road. That’s what drives me from day one to develop new technologies that redefine what’s possible. Today I am proud to say that the car we have created can reach his 400km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took a McLaren F1 to accelerate to his 350km/h think. Not only that, but you can do it over and over again, breaking all other performance records in the process. If you have access to Nevera and tracks, you can do that too.

That’s why electric hypercars are so expensive, but giving 150 lucky customers the chance to try and beat their own performance records is a routine, especially in the EV world. You can’t see it. See Rimac’s record of record-breaking days below.

