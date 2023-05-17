Dyson Zone review: Air purifying headphones are too expensive and embarrassing





The ANC works very well, and while the headphones aren’t the loudest I’ve ever used, they have a good balance of noise canceling, sound isolation, and music, making for one of the loudest sections of the entire underground system. It drowns out the noise. However, when wearing a visor, the cool breeze flowing around the mouth is really comfortable.

Pause the music and you can vaguely hear the fans humming in your ears, but it’s not as noticeable or unacceptable as when you’re in the office. That’s a relief, but from an audio standpoint, there’s no question that fan motors cloud audio quality. Are you willing to compromise for a breath of fresh air?

If you sit next to someone wearing the Dyson Zone, the fan noise can get pretty loud. No, it’s not as frustrating as someone playing music through phone speakers, and for that matter, standard headphone leakage is present. Expensive personal air purifiers can be disgustingly selfish and actually cause noise pollution.

Apps and air quality

As I mentioned earlier, having cold air blowing up your nose and mouth (especially on public transport) is a pretty pleasant sensation. Of the four levels, the most powerful was my go-to despite the increased battery drain. I could barely feel the wind at low speeds. The automatic mode adjusts according to the air quality around us, but despite some pretty awful conditions, it never clicked from the lowest speed.

Now the question arises: “How do we know if they are working?” The app has a wealth of data to dig into, including local air quality reports, real-time NO2 monitoring, and a poor air quality traffic light system. But the real-time readout only works when you’re wearing headphones, and inexplicably there’s no warning of declining air quality, which feels like a missed opportunity.

This is especially noteworthy. That’s because Dyson (perhaps after the industry-wide turmoil following the original product announcement?) admits that it considers the Zone to be its first pair of headphones, and an air purifier a useful bonus. Either way, being told when to wear a visor should definitely be on your feature list.

The filter lasts for a year and I was informed via the app to buy more, but I’m taking Dyson at his word as to how well the negatively charged electrostatic filter and potassium-rich carbon layer work. is needed.

The app also broke the legal limit for air quality, and while standing in Oxford Circus in central London, one of the most polluted streets in the UK, the app scored more than 0.5 of the green base rate. It’s also worth noting that it never happened. It’s scary to think how bad the air quality can get to the red rate.

zone out

If this review so far hasn’t been enough for any reason, let me be clear: I didn’t enjoy the time I spent testing the Dyson Zone in public. Too big, too expensive, and pretentious. Perhaps one day we will all be wearing personal air purifiers? COVID-19 has taught us how quickly things can change. But for now, I can’t pass them off as symbols of late capitalist elitism. Frankly, I’m surprised they exist.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t engineering marvels, they could very well be an audience, and one can’t help but admire Dyson’s ability to pack all that technology into headphones.

In fact, if Dyson had the will to do so, they could design some great headphones with best-in-class noise cancellation, impressive talk-through clarity, solid audio quality, and eye-catching looks. Getting rid of the filter, fan and visor is a big hit as the overall size, weight and price are greatly reduced. Asking the public to cut prices by up to $1,000 for a ostentatious air-purifying visor as a bonus feature is a farce.

It’s almost double the price of the AirPods Max, but no matter how Dyson wants to spin this product as headphones-first, the Zones’ raison d’être is to provide portable, clean air as we roam our polluted planet. That’s it. But for the wealthy, it’s purer air, likely already living in better and cleaner surroundings, and for those seeking protection when stepping into the filth of the city. It’s purer air. And it’s an uncomfortable thought. This is about as nasty an idea as wearing the zone itself.

