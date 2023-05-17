Google to delete unused accounts





Google announced Tuesday that it plans to remove accounts that have not been used for more than two years, citing security concerns stemming from dormant accounts and their passwords.

The move is based on the idea that accounts that haven’t been used for a long time are more likely to rely on compromised passwords. Google also said that older accounts likely don’t have two-factor authentication set up, which adds an extra layer of security to accounts.

The company added that it received fewer security checks from users.

Starting later this year, Google has announced it will begin deleting accounts that have not been used or signed in for two years, potentially deleting Google accounts and all of their content, including email, YouTube, and Google Drive. said.

“Before deleting an account, we will send multiple notices to both the account email address and the recovery email (if provided) over the months leading up to the deletion,” Google said. said in a post on its website on Tuesday.

The tech giant said the earliest it would begin phasing accounts would be December. The first accounts to be deleted are those that were created but never used.

The decision to delete old accounts comes after Google announced that it determined that abandoned accounts were 10 times more likely to not have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts.

Google said users can maintain their accounts by signing in to do things like read and send emails, use Google Drive, watch YouTube videos, and use Google search.

