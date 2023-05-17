“Kaules Limiluk Receives Ministry of Health Approval”





(May 17, 2023/JNS) Rehovot-based Remilk, a prominent animal-free dairy protein developer and manufacturer, has received approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

This important regulatory milestone paves the way for Remilk’s non-animal dairy products to be marketed and sold to Israeli consumers. It also positions Israel as one of the pioneering countries in providing eco-friendly real dairy products that are free of cow, lactose and cholesterol, free of antibiotics and growth hormones.

I asked Alex Shandrowski, an adviser to the early stage startup accelerator in the food tech industry, why.

Why is Israel spending so much money on cell and plant-based protein development?

Why are Israeli companies focused on developing innovative raw materials and components?

Why has Israel become a major hub for food technology?

Recently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly tasted 3D-printed grouper fillets. But why should the food be remade? Why can’t a steak be just a steak? Or is a glass of milk just a glass of milk? The kind obtained from cattle.

Investment in Israel’s food tech sector has seen a remarkable surge, rising from $53 million in 2015 to $866 million in 2021. The sector includes a wide range of cutting-edge solutions in nutrition, cultivated meat, novel ingredients, alternative proteins, packaging and packaging. Food safety, processing systems, retail, restaurant technology, health and wellness.

Israel has the second largest number of food technology companies after the United States, with more than 100 alternative protein companies based there. Of those, 40% are start-ups with breakthrough technologies shaping the future of food.

According to Shandrowski, the main drivers behind food innovation include providing solutions to effectively feed a growing population.

By 2050, the world’s population is expected to exceed 9 billion, business advisers say. As the population grows, the middle class is also expected to grow, creating excessive demand for meat and dairy products to effectively feed the growing population. It all depends on how we scale agriculture to meet demand.

And about 68% of the world’s population is lactose intolerant, according to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. In some countries such as Ghana, Malawi, South Korea and Yemen, 100% of the population is lactose intolerant.

Alex Shandrowsky

Milk Protein Identical to Dairy

It produces the same milk protein as dairy products, unlike plant-based alternatives (soy, oats, almonds, coconut), and the company says it has developed a patented approach for scalable manufacturing. According to Shandrowski, this explains the need for a product like Remilk. . The company says this requires significantly fewer resources than traditional dairy products and dramatically increases production efficiency without compromising taste, functionality or nutrition.

Remilk is safe for people who are lactose intolerant, but not for people with dairy allergies, said spokeswoman Barbara Marks.

Shandrowski says you’ll never taste the difference. In addition, dairy products are available in countries that do not have the resources to raise cattle.

In April, Remilk became the first Israeli company to win regulatory approval for a non-animal milk protein. The company has raised over $130 million and signed deals with major players in the global food industry.

Last year, the company already produced industrial doses of protein at its facilities around the world and signed an agreement with Central Bottling Company (CBC Group), Coca-Cola’s Israeli franchisee and one of Israel’s largest food companies. announced. , launches a dairy line made with Remilks protein for the local market.

Ori Cohavi, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Remilk, said: Remilk’s R&D team’s breakthrough is in transforming a technology that has been used for decades to create small amounts of components for the food industry, such as vitamins and enzymes. For him to produce one of the most important and high quality components in the food industry. Produced on an industrial scale, our dairy proteins can virtually change the face of the dairy market.

Noga Sela Shalev, CEO of Fresh Start, a food technology incubator at OurCrowds, said: Current methods of milk production have significant environmental impacts, including greenhouse gas emissions from cattle farming, water pollution from fertilizers, and deforestation of rangelands and feed crops.

Therefore, several alternatives to traditional cow’s milk have been developed, including plant-based milk, milk grown in a laboratory, and milk produced by genetically modified yeast or bacteria. These alternatives aren’t necessarily natural, but they could be a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option for those looking to reduce their reliance on animal-based products, Serra Sharev adds.

According to Shandorovsky, ethical food production is a major driver of alternative protein innovation. People look at the meat and cheese results, but as they scrutinize the process, they may not be happy with it. And there is also the health factor. Now, the only way to keep animals healthy in enclosures is to give them antibiotics. Is it healthy for animals? Or is it because those drugs end up in our bodies?

Shall we parve the steak? Kosher bacon?

Shandorovsky says Israel has its own reasons for being the new protein leader.

He asks what will happen if kosher meat is banned, as attitudes towards kosher slaughter in Šechita are weakening around the world. And, of course, there will be Jews who want to keep kashrut but enjoy previously prohibited foods such as veal Parmesan and bacon. But the most important reason technology is thriving, he says, is that Israel has a strong academic community, immense creativity, and a government that supports its efforts.

Of course, the process of creating new foods can affect the kashrut or dairy/meat status of foods.

According to Shandorovsky, Israeli laboratories have three approaches to food innovation. Cell-based alternative. Cells or fermentation are used to create the original cells or ingredients to recreate the product. A hybrid product adds elements of a cell-based product to a plant-based product to create a 70% plant-based alternative. Some products have already received approval from Israel’s Chief Rabinet.

When you go to the lab and meet the scientists developing the solutions, Shandrowski says the tools they’re using are incredible. He measures how people chew to create an identical mouthfeel of food. A separate process analyzes the odor. The third process analyzes appearance and texture. Does it contain grain?

Even the taste and look of the blood that makes hybrid steak rare can be recreated using beet concentrate to get closer to the exact taste and look, he says.

Collaborative ecosystem

Overall, the combination of an entrepreneurial culture, culinary openness, agrotech and biotech expertise, and an ecosystem that supports early-stage innovation has made Israel a hotbed of food tech innovation, says Serra. Shaleb Explains said.

Israel has a thriving start-up culture that fosters the innovation and risk-taking that are essential to developing new and disruptive food technologies. Known for its fusion and openness to new flavors and dining experiences, Israeli cuisine is fertile ground for experimentation and innovation in the food industry.

Israel is a world leader in agrotechnology and biotechnology, with a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce and an infrastructure that supports research and development in these areas. This expertise can be used to develop new technologies for food production and processing, says Sera Shareff.

Last but not least, the Israel Innovation Agency recognized the importance of food technology early on and has built an ecosystem to support early stage innovation in the field. This includes efficient technology transfer mechanisms and early-stage funding programs, well supported by a tight-knit community of food tech startups. Fresh Start is just one example of this support structure, leveraging government funding and private market capabilities, she explains.

While there has been an overall slowdown in investment across many sectors, both globally and regionally, the decline in food technology appears to be relatively small, says Sela Shaleb. Overall, the outlook for food tech investment remains bright. The need for innovation in this area is still very high, with continued funding streams supporting the development of new technologies and solutions.

She added that despite the current global tech downturn, pre-seed and seed capital rounds remain active in Israel’s food tech sector and continue to attract investment. While overall venture capital investment has slowed, corporate interest in food technology appears to be on the rise. Governments also recognize the importance of this sector in addressing global challenges such as food security and sustainability, and provide support and grants to start-ups and innovators in this sector. So innovation continues to blossom.

But will these alternatives find their way into restaurants and kitchens? And if so, what will happen to the dairy and other domesticated cattle that end up on our plates?

“That will be a challenge for large commercial food producers,” Shandrowski said. Price and taste always drive the market.

But there may always be places, like Italy, that consider cell-based meats an affront to culinary traditions and ban them, he added.

