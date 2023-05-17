2024 Lexus LC features interior upgrades including new screen





The 2024 Lexus LC Coupe and Convertible feature a number of upgrades, including a touchscreen infotainment system. The LC500 continues to be powered by a 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine, while the LC500h is equipped with a 354-horsepower hybrid system. 2024 model launches in the US in June

The most desirable Lexus, the stunning LC, has finally ditched one of its major flaws: the frustrating touchpad infotainment controller that’s been disappearing from the luxury brand’s lineup lately. The 2024 Lexus LC500 and LC500h finally get a new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and benefit from other new color options and customization possibilities.

The updated dashboard doesn’t look much different, but the central display screen is now a tablet-style touchscreen instead of the previous model’s recessed screen, which was controlled by the cumbersome touchpad on the center console. . This also means the screen runs the latest Lexus Interface software, enabling over-the-air updates, voice assistants and additional connectivity features.

New exterior colors include the $595 Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and $500 Copper Crest, as well as a new interior color called Copper Crest. Lexus will launch a Bespoke Build program that allows customers to customize the LC with a wider range of color combinations, wheel options and optional features. The Bespoke Build option gives you more choices, including a carbon fiber roof, a variety of soft top colors for the convertible version, and a new blue and white interior color scheme for an additional $1900.

There are no mechanical changes to the LC Coupé or Convertible models. The coupe continues to offer either the LC500’s naturally aspirated 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 engine or the LC500h’s 354-horsepower hybrid powertrain, which uses a 3.5-liter V-6. Convertible is V-8 only.

A park assist system and 21-inch wheels are standard equipment. Prices have also gone up significantly, with the 2024 LC500 Coupe starting at $98,850, up $3,250 from last year. The LC500h Hybrid’s price increase is even more modest, rising $550 to $102,150, while the LC500 Convertible is up $2,700 to a new starting price of $106,350 for him. Lexus says the 2024 model will start arriving at U.S. dealers in June.

