Amazon Echo News (2023): Echo Show 5, Echo Buds, Echo Pop





Earlier this year, Amazon announced it was opening up to all hardware developers the Amazon Sidewalka program, which uses Ring cameras and Echo devices to send wireless signals that other smart home devices can use. Anyone wanting to build a smart home gadget like a speaker or lawn mower can now make it Sidewalk-enabled to keep that gadget and other compatible devices online.

Of course, you need a smart home with Echo and Ring devices installed for this to work. According to Amazon, sales of Alexa-enabled devices have surpassed his 500 million, and voice assistant usage has grown 35% in the last year. To keep up the momentum, the company announced his four new Echo devices. Next-gen Echo Show 5 with an upgraded speaker system, redesigned Echo Show 5 Kids, all-new Echo Buds, and a new speaker called Echo Pop.

Below are all the details of the latest additions to the Echo series. All new devices are available for pre-order through Amazon. The Echo Show and Echo Pop will start shipping on May 31st, and the Echo Buds will ship on June 7th.

echo pop

Photo: Amazon

The round, softball-sized Echo Dot is one of the cutest smart home speakers out there. But the new Echo Pop is even prettier and more affordable. It’s also slightly smaller than the Dot, making it ideal for areas with limited space, such as shelves, windowsills and bedside tables. There are also fun color options such as Lavender Bloom and Midnight Tea, in addition to Charcoal and Glacier White.

Up front you’ll find custom-designed directional speakers designed to deliver full sound, and under the hood is an Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor for machine intelligence-based voice models. Eero is built in. If you own an Eero Wi-Fi network, you can use the Echo Pop to add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage.

And like any Echo device, you can use Alexa to control your smart home, read audiobooks, ask questions, and more. It comes with Matter standard support so you can pair it with smart home gadgets made by companies other than Amazon. Echo Pop $40.

New Echo Buds

Photo: Amazon

If you love Alexa, Amazon’s Echo Buds (8/10, WIRED Recommended) are one of the best ways to keep Alexa with you. And the new Echo Buds are half the price of their predecessors. The new headphones don’t come with high-end features like noise cancellation, but a range of other values, like customizable tap controls and multi-point pairing (allowing you to pair and switch between two devices at the same time). You can use certain functions. Yes, hands-free access to your favorite voice assistant.

