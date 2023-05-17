Google’s latest AI tackles time-consuming and expensive drug discovery





With drug development potentially costing billions of dollars and a large percentage failing at the clinical trial stage, many companies are turning to AI to assist in the field. Google’s cloud division has announced it is the latest company to join the race with two new suites aimed at tackling drug discovery while advancing precision medicine.

The Target and Lead Identification Suite aims to help pharmaceutical companies gain a deeper understanding of the proteins and amino acids that are key to drug development. Specifically, it is designed to help researchers identify biological targets against which therapeutics can be developed. This could effectively speed up drug discovery and potentially reduce costs.

In a press release, Google Cloud said early adopters of the suite “include multinational pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and industry-leading biotech companies like Cereval.” “We’re partnering with Google to explore how AlphaFold2 could accelerate our drug discovery process,” said Nicolas Rabello, chief computational scientist at Pfizer. We are exploring whether we can improve the ability of researchers to conduct experiments on a computing platform optimized for

The Multiomics Suite, on the other hand, is designed to tackle genomic data analysis. The aim is to understand how genetic mutations affect disease in order to create appropriate, individualized therapies. Genomic databases tend to be huge, so this suite gives researchers quick access to the right data to help expedite treatment.

Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm told CNBC that without the tools, “we wouldn’t be anywhere near where we are today.” The company was an early adopter of multi-omics, and Lamb said it would have been a “huge burden” for Colossal to try to build something similar on its own.

