Shutterstock and ITU’s AI for Good Collaborate to Advance Responsible AI





Global Creative Platform and AI Leader Paves the Way for the Tech Community to Develop and Integrate Responsible AI Practices and Procedures

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), the leading global creative platform for innovative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced a partnership with AI for Good. announced a global partnership. Developing ethical AI models, tools, products and solutions. AI for Good is organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the UN specialized agency for information and communication technologies, in partnership with 40 UN sister agencies, and co-organized with Switzerland. The goal of AI for Good is to identify practical applications of AI to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and scale those solutions for global impact. As part of this collaboration, Shutterstock will be a keynote speaker at the AI ​​for Good Global Summit, taking place July 6-7 in Geneva, Switzerland.

“As we look to the future of AI integration, we have a responsibility to understand what this means for developers, users and communities. It shows the company’s commitment to solving many problems.” Frederik Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement at ITU AI for Good, said: “Our collaboration with Shutterstock is helping the community learn about this technology and consider its implications when creating processes, policies and procedures for integration. I believe it will.”

Shutterstock has a strong position in creative and technology innovation, using DALL-E 2 to power its own AI image generator, and recently NVIDIA, Open AI, Meta, LG Research and others in the technology industry. Announcing partnerships with leaders in foundational generative AI tools and creator standards. The company is the first to create a “contributor fund” to reward artists and creators who contribute to training AI models. Shutterstock’s high-quality content library is rich in industry-leading metadata in terms of size, diversity and annotation, making it unparalleled when it comes to training AI functions. increase.

“Collaborating with AI for Good is an important part of our commitment to advancing the development and use of ethical AI tools and solutions,” said Sejal Amin, Chief Technology Officer at Shutterstock. increase. “As a key partner in advancing responsible AI policies, procedures and best practices on a global scale, we look forward to working with AI for Good to support its efforts. We will continue to lay the groundwork for standards, including artists and creators, as well as developers and technologists.”

The Shutterstock AI Image Generator is available worldwide in all languages ​​the site offers and uses text-to-image technology to transform your prompts into high-resolution, ethically produced visuals and licenses You will be able to Ahead of the AI ​​Image Generator, Shutterstock will ensure that the content across its comprehensive content marketplace, including content used to train generative AI tools, is globally representative of a diverse world. As part of our deep commitment, we launched The Create Fund. Through The Create Fund, Shutterstock will provide financial and professional support to historically marginalized artists, close access gaps, fill content gaps, and expand further within our content library and contributor network. Support diversity and inclusion.

Sejal Amin, CTO, Shutterstock, and Alessandra Sala, Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, will deliver keynotes on the AI ​​for Good stage titled “Blending ART + SCIENCE: A Human Approach Towards the Future of Creativity” do. Shutterstock will also sponsor and judge the conference’s AI for Good Awards, a global competition for creators of AI art. The AI ​​for Good Global Summit is expected to attract his 3,000 business, government, technology, nonprofit and startup attendees from 182 countries.

About AI for Good AI for Good is organized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the UN specialized agency for information and communication technology, in partnership with 40 UN sister agencies, and co-organized with Switzerland. The goal of AI for Good is to identify practical applications of AI to accelerate progress towards the SDGs and connect AI innovators with public and private decision makers so that AI solutions can scale globally. is to The landmark 2017 AI for Good Global Summit marked the beginning of a global conversation about the potential of AI to act as a force for good. The action-oriented 2018 and 2019 Summits spawned a number of AI for Good projects, including several ITU “pre-standardization” initiatives exploring standardization requirements for high-potential AI use cases. Upcoming AI for Good Global Summit 2023 (July 6-7, Geneva) with over 2,500 attendees and over 15,000 members of AI-powered community platform AI for Good Neural Network will be combined with online participation by , making it the world’s largest summit. Comprehensive AI solutions and matching events.

For more information, please visit https://aiforgood.itu.int/.

About Shutterstock Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is the premier partner of innovative brands, digital media and marketing companies, helping the world create with confidence. Powered by millions of creators worldwide, a growing data engine, and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock offers the broadest and most diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photos, and vectors. The leading global platform for licensing collections. and illustration. From the world’s largest content marketplace, to editorial access to breaking news and top-notch entertainment, to an all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service, all using the latest and most innovative technology, Shutterstock makes storytelling come to life. We offer the most comprehensive selection of resources.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

