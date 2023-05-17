Zero-day vulnerabilities fixed in Google Chrome 113





TL;DR | Direct Access to Google Chrome 113 Vulnerability Audit Reports

Google has released a series of security updates for Chrome 113 for Windows, Linux and Mac to address another critical zero-day vulnerability. This update addresses a total of 12 vulnerabilities, the most severe of which could lead to arbitrary code execution. An attacker could use this flaw to gain complete system access. Just last month, Google already addressed two similar zero-days of his in Chrome 112 (April 14th and his April 18th). Added a new report to Lansweeter installations to help find potentially vulnerable Google Chrome installations.

Chrome 113 security update

The new security update contains 12 security fixes. The most important one concerns critical post-release navigation vulnerabilities. This vulnerability is tracked as he CVE-2023-2721 and could allow arbitrary code execution in the context of the logged-on user. Depending on the privileges associated with the compromised user, program installation may be permitted. View, modify, or delete sensitive data. Or create a new account with full user rights. So far, there have been no reports of the issues addressed in this update being exploited in the wild.

Update vulnerable Google Chrome installations

As usual, Google has refrained from disclosing further details about the Chrome 113 vulnerability for now. In this way, we hope to prevent further exploitation until the majority of users have had a chance to update to the fixed version. To protect your network, all Google Chrome installations should be updated to the new version as soon as possible. 113.0.5672.126/.127 for Windows and 113.0.5672.126 for Mac and Linux. For more information on security updates, please visit our releases page.

Discover vulnerable Chrome installations

Our team created a special audit report to help find all vulnerable Google Chrome installations in your network. Lists all computers in your network that are not yet running the latest version of Chrome. This will give you an actionable list of installations that are still at risk and you can take action accordingly. You can access the report from the link below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lansweeper.com/vulnerability/zero-day-vulnerability-fixed-in-google-chrome-113/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos