ExCulture and Plense Technologies win Philips Innovation Award 2023





The 18th Philips Innovation Awards were presented on Monday night. ExCulture won an award in the Innovators League for its sustainable innovation in blood thinners. Plense Technologies won major awards in the Rough Diamond League, a category focused on promising startups founded after October 2022.

Aisling Foley (Irish) and Ilaria Poledri (Italian) are the founders of ExCulture. They have focused on the market for heparin, a substance that has been used as part of blood thinners for almost a century. Heparin, which is extracted from pig intestines, has been in short supply for many years, especially in China due to the epidemic. ExCulture is working with Delft University of Technology on a fermentation process that can produce heparin compounds without slaughtering pigs.

The jury praised innovative products, strong presentations and a talented team that they believed could achieve global success. “Participating in the program allowed us to refine our business plan and message,” says co-founder and girlfriend Aisling Foley. 50,000 checks is a welcome addition to her ExCulture in her long journey towards the ultimate goal of developing a real product.

“We will use the funds to further test our heparin compound. It will also be used when we travel to the United States for discussions with potential investors, as a heparin shortage is strongly felt in the United States. You can,” Poledri said.

The Philips Innovation Award is the most important entrepreneurship award for Dutch students. Tamo Meyer, president of the organization, said: “This is more than just a competition, it is a comprehensive program for student entrepreneurs and recent graduates. They are assisted by experienced business coaches as they refine their ideas and access a large network of investors. In this way, a raw concept gradually becomes a real business plan.” This time, a total of 155 young companies applied. After an initial jury selection, 30 candidates emerged and were prepared for the semi-finals during three days of training. ”

“We give them the opportunity to have a direct conversation with an investor without a pitch setting. This feedback is considered very valuable,” Meyer says.

Philips Innovation Award Jury: Roy Jakobs (Chair of the Jury, Philips CEO) Eline van Beest (Hybridize Therapeutics CEO) Robert Verwaayen (Founding Partner Keen Venture) Janneke Niessen (Founding Partner CapitalT) Alexandra Jankovich (Co-Founder and Managing Partner) SparkOptimus) Mark de Lange (Founder and CEO Ace & Tail) Shawn Harris (Nature’s Pride Founder) Innovator League

The Innovator League had a total of five finalists, including Heliostrom. The startup is developing software to help dryland farmers irrigate their fields with solar energy. Innoflex hopes to use thin-film technology to filter nitrogen oxides in the air and provide a future solution to nitrogen emissions in livestock farming.

Fabulous Fungi uses special fungi to develop sustainable alternatives to synthetic clothing dyes. Weco is working on a new generation of wave energy converters that produce sustainable electricity at a price comparable to wind energy. There are plans to open a test facility off Scheveningen.

The Rough Diamonds division focuses on technology companies founded after October 2022. The finalists were DeltaV, Sixth Sense Diagnostics, and Plense Technologies. The jury ended up being most impressed with the latter startup.

Plense Technologies “listens” to plants using a special microphone that can pick up ultrasound. “We use algorithms to convert this into concrete data, such as the amount of water present within the plant. This technology can increase crop yields,” said co-founder Berend de Klerk. say.

According to him, his participation in the program has provided him with valuable insights. “You are coached and challenged in many ways. .”

The startup recently launched a pilot project with a paying customer. De Klerk plans to use the prize money of 10,000 to develop more prototypes. This helps Plense Technologies accelerate the testing phase. Like all finalists, this startup has one end goal. It’s about bringing a commercial product to market.

