Google Says Little About New PaLM 2 AI Program Following OpenAI





Google

A year ago, when Google’s artificial intelligence scientists announced a significant new program, the Pathways Language Model (PaLM), they described the significant new AI techniques used to achieve the program’s results. Hundreds of words were spent on technical documentation to

Related Article: How to Use ChatGPT: Everything You Need to Know

After announcing PaLM’s successor, PaLM 2, last week, Google didn’t reveal much. In one of his table entries incorporated into the back appendix of the 92-page “Technical Report”, the Google researchers very briefly describe what they are telling the world nothing about this time. .

PaLM-2 is a new state-of-the-art language model. There are small, medium and large variants using stacked layers based on the Transformer architecture with different parameters depending on the size of the model. Details of the size and architecture of the model are withheld externally.

PaLM 2’s so-called architecture, its intentional refusal to disclose how programs are built, is not only inconsistent with previous PaLM papers, but is also clearly significant in the context of AI publishing history as a whole. It is a point. It is based on open source software code and conventionally contains substantial details about program architecture.

Related article: All the major AI features announced at Google I/O 2023

The shift in policy is clearly a response to one of Google’s biggest competitors, OpenAI. OpenAI surprised the research community in April by refusing to disclose details of its latest “generative AI” program, GPT-4. Prominent academics in AI have warned that surprise choices by OpenAI could have a chilling effect on information disclosure across the industry, and the PaLM 2 paper is the first big one they may have been right. I warned you it was a sign.

(There is also a blog post summarizing what’s new in PaLM 2, but without technical details.)

PaLM 2, like GPT-4, is a generative AI program that can generate clusters of text in response to prompts, allowing it to perform many tasks such as question answering and software coding.

Like OpenAI, Google is also reversing its decades-old open publishing policy in AI research. In his 2017 Google research paper, All You Need Is Attention, he detailed a groundbreaking program called The Transformer. The program was quickly adopted by much of the AI ​​research community and industry to develop natural language processing programs.

Also: Best AI art generators to try

Among those derivative programs is the ChatGPT program announced in the fall by OpenAI, the program that sparked worldwide excitement for ChatGPT.

The authors of that original paper, including Ashish Vaswani, are not listed among the authors of PaLM 2.

So, in a way, by disclosing in that one paragraph that PaLM 2 is a descendant of The Transformer and refusing to disclose the rest, the company’s researchers are attuned to their contributions to the field and their You are making clear both your intent to end the shared tradition. groundbreaking research.

The rest of this paper focuses on background on the training data used and the program’s impressive benchmark scores.

This material covers the research literature on AI and provides key insights. There is an ideal balance between the amount of data used to train a machine learning program and the size of the program.

Also: This new technology could blow away GPT-4 and everything like it

The authors were able to lighten the PaLM 2 program by finding the right balance of program size to the amount of training data, resulting in the program itself being much smaller than the original PaLM program. they write. Given that recent trends in AI are moving in the opposite direction and are getting bigger and bigger, this seems like a big deal.

As the authors write,

The largest model in the PaLM 2 family, PaLM 2-L, is significantly smaller than the largest PaLM model, but uses more training compute. Our evaluation results show that the PaLM2 model significantly outperforms PaLM in various tasks such as natural language generation, translation, and inference. These results suggest that model scaling is not the only way to improve performance. Instead, you can improve performance through meticulous data selection and efficient architecture/purposes. In addition, small but high-quality models can greatly improve inference efficiency, reduce service delivery costs, and enable downstream applications of models for more applications and users.

The authors of PaLM 2 say there is a sweet spot between program size and amount of training data. As the author outlines in a single table, we find that the PaLM 2 program has significantly improved benchmark test accuracy compared to his PaLM.

Google

In this way, they build on observations from the last two years of practice research on the scale of AI programs.

For example, a widely-cited study last year by Jordan Hoffman and colleagues at Google’s DeepMind produced what has become known as the chinchilla rule of thumb. This is the formula for how to balance the amount of training data and the size of your program.

Generative AI also brings new risks to everyone.Here’s how to stay safe

The PaLM 2 scientists came up with slightly different numbers than Hoffmann and his team, but they supported the paper. They present results in a single scaling table that directly compares to the chinchilla study.

Google

The insight is in line with efforts by young companies like San Francisco-based three-year-old AI startup Snorkel, which in November announced a tool to label training data. Snorkel’s premise is that better curation of data can reduce some of the computing required.

This sweet spot focus is a bit different than the original PaLM. Google said the model was “the largest TPU-based system configuration ever used for training,” citing Google’s TPU computer chip, highlighting the program’s training scale.

Related article: These 4 popular Microsoft apps are getting big AI boosts

No such bragging this time. Little has been revealed in the new PaLM 2 work, but it can be said to confirm a trend away from size for size’s sake, and to be more cautious about scale and power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-follows-openai-in-saying-almost-nothing-about-its-new-palm-2-ai-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos