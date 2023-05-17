New York Institute of Technology President Joins Accelerate LI Board of Directors





Henry Hank Foley, president of the New York Institute of Technology, said Accelerate Long, a Melville-based coalition of research, academic and business leaders dedicated to helping tech start-ups grow. Elected to the island board.

New York Institute of Technology is an accredited non-profit university offering undergraduate and graduate programs to six schools and colleges. The institution focuses on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship through its high-tech facilities, including the Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation at the University of Engineering and Computing Sciences.

New York Tech is a co-applicant in the Long Island Acceleration Grant application to manage the Long Island Innovation Hotspot, an incubator with additional responsibility for coordinating the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to Empire State Development. is. One of our most recent and notable efforts is to fill the gaps in microscopy resources and expand our research base in the Long Island area.

Foley holds a bachelor’s degree from Providence University, a master’s degree from Purdue University, and a Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University, all with degrees in chemistry. He has devoted more than 30 years of his life to advancing research in nanotechnology.

Foley holds 16 patents and has authored over 150 papers and textbooks, the second edition of which will be published in June 2021.

He is a trustee of Providence College and serves on the boards of the Independent Commission on Colleges and Universities of the State of New York and the Long Island Regional Advisory Board on Higher Education.

Foley also serves on the boards of the Lincoln Center Business Improvement District and the Long Island Society.

Educating the workforce of the future to support research and scholarship that benefits society is inherent in our mission, which includes both innovation and collaboration with industry leaders, Foley said. said in a statement.

Working with Accelerate LI and working with other directors will help drive opportunities and drive growth within the Long Island ecosystem.

New York Institute of Technology is a regional leader in fostering innovation, supporting start-ups and educating the next generation of entrepreneurs, and Dr. Foley’s experience will add to Accelerate Long Islands’ extensive expertise, Accelerate LI Stacey Sikes, Executive Director and Vice President of Government Affairs, Long Island Association.

I

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://libn.com/2023/05/17/new-york-tech-president-joins-accelerate-li-board/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos