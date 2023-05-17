Google’s New Inactive Account Policy Won’t Delete Years Of YouTube Videos





Future Publishing | Getty Images

People are already outraged by Google’s new inactive account policy. The company announced Tuesday that it will remove accounts that have been inactive for two years, but many are wondering what this means for YouTube content. There are probably millions of videos from dead and inactive YouTube creators, but does Google’s new data policy mean deleting nearly 20 years of his online history? ?

Yesterday’s Google blog post certainly gave such an impression, “If your Google account has not been used or logged in for at least two years, your content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet , calendars) and their content”, YouTube and Google Photos. The policy means deleting the first YouTube videos, the official YouTube account of the former US president, tons of content by retired YouTubers and music artists, and more. It’s going to be terrible.

A day later, Google announced it would no longer be digitally writing Alexandria. YouTube creator liaison Rene Ritchie clarified on Twitter that Google “has no plans to remove accounts containing YT videos.” 9to5Google heard a similar statement from a Google spokesperson. This is great news, but it’s also very vague and goes against what Google’s current documentation includes in his blog post. Will he be able to keep his Google account alive forever with just one video?We’ve been emailing Google since Tuesday night asking for some kind of formal policy regarding his YouTube videos, but still what I haven’t heard either. It looks like the company is still considering this.

By the way, it makes no sense to delete old YouTube content. Inactive data like Gmail and Google Photos are just gold mines, but YouTube’s content is publicly available and Google runs ads on those videos, so these videos aren’t making money. increase. It would be even better if there were no creators to share the revenue with. Culling old videos not only hurts YouTube as a platform, it hurts Google’s bottom line.

We will update this article when Google publishes an official YouTube policy. Still, the inactive account policy won’t go into effect until December 2023, so Google still has time to figure this out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/google/2023/05/googles-new-inactive-account-policy-wont-delete-years-of-youtube-videos/

