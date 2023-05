Guardtechs Cleanroom Products Showcased at Med-Tech Innovation Expo

– Advertising ​​-

Guardtech Group will be exhibiting at two upcoming events in Birmingham to showcase their cleanroom products and services. The Cleanroom Technology Conference will be held on May 24-25, and the Medtech Innovation Expo will be held on June 7-8. Visitors will learn about the Group’s wide range of ‘Total Cleanroom Package’ offerings, including cleanroom service plans, decontamination contracts, furniture and equipment, and more. The group has completed large-scale installations in the UK and abroad, with growing portable cleanroom business CleanCube and rapid assembly solution Isopod. Guardtech will be present at Stand D1 at the Cleanroom Technology Conference and Stand B41 at the Medtech Expo.

Guardtech to Feature Cleanroom Products at Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Guardtech Group is gearing up to kick off its summer exhibition program with an exciting Second City doubleheader in the coming weeks.

The Heivahill-based experts in building controlled environments will exhibit at the Cleanroom Technology Conference next week (May 24-25) at the National Conference Center in Birmingham, followed by June 7-8. I plan to head to NEC for the Medtech Innovation Expo.

The Group will showcase a wide range of cleanroom related products and services, including Cleanroom Solutions, a turnkey construction division, Gardtec Cleanrooms, a modular cleanroom specialist, Cleancube, a portable solution, and Isopod, a quick assembly option. do.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about Gardtech Group’s wide range of ‘Total Cleanroom Packages’ offerings, including cleanroom service plans, decontamination contracts, furniture and equipment, and more.

Commercial Manager Andrew Cressey, who will be on the stand at both events, is looking forward to four busy days filled with fun conversations, collaborations and a positive summer vibe.

“The commercial team can’t wait to get hooked on these shows. So many interesting companies and the amazing work they do and how we can help them reach their goals. It’s always fun to talk about

“There is nothing like the hustle and bustle of a busy exhibition, and I am happy that the pandemic is finally over, which means we can network more effectively and once again enjoy interacting with each other in person.” .”

Guardtech will be present at Stand D1 at the Cleanroom Technology Conference and Stand B41 at the Medtech Expo.

The Group is off to a dizzying start to 2023 with a series of major installations completed and several more underway in the UK and abroad, while the Portable Cleanroom business CleanCube and Quick Assembly Solutions Isopod continues to perform well in Japan as well. coast and abroad.

Cressey encourages potential customers in need of controlled environment solutions to visit the Birmingham show to learn more about what Guardtech can do to help them.

“If you’re in the area for either event, stop by our stand and say hello. Whether you need a larger facility, a modular clean room, or something smaller and more flexible , we have innovative solutions to meet the needs of our customers.”

