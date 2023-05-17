Google adds built-in drive recorder function to Android smartphones





It looks like Google is working on a native dashcam recording feature for some Android phones that can run in the background for up to 24 hours, which is pretty cool. 9to5Google has obtained screenshots of an update to their personal safety app for Android phones that includes options that they believe were part of an internal test that was accidentally uploaded to Google Play.

The app apparently uses compressed video to save space, allowing you to turn off the screen or pop into another app like Waze or Google Maps while it continues recording in the background. You can also set triggers such as connecting to a specific his Bluetooth device to automatically start recording as soon as you start your car. You can also set it not to record audio.

Recordings are automatically deleted after 3 days (you can save certain videos to prevent this) and recordings automatically stop after 24 hours.

Dashcam apps are nothing new, there are plenty of them in both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store, and many of them can even run in the background. But if you’ve ever tried using your smartphone as a dash cam, you already know it has its limitations.

Recording hours of high-definition video can quickly eat up your storage (although dedicated dashcam apps like Droid Dashcam let you set the recording resolution). Also, the phone, which probably already heats up if the camera is open long enough, also gets very hot when installed. Sunlight streaming through the windshield while recording video or using a GPS app.

Another question is whether the app cares about things like optical image stabilization. Optical image stabilization can be damaged by small vibrations produced by some engines such as motorcycles (this was what I experienced many years ago when using an old HTC phone (i.e., a camera attached to the handlebar of a bicycle). But nothing beats free, and when Google has it built in, you don’t have to worry about scouring through ad-serving hell to find a good one.

I don’t know how Google intends to mitigate the heat issue, or how they’re dealing with an issue that can damage cameras that use optical image stabilization, but this is Apple’s is warning customers that they may simply be choosing lenses without optical image stabilization. Also, I’m not sure which phones will support this app, but hopefully it will work on all Android phones running the Personal Safety app, not just Pixels.

