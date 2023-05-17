10 Tips to Prepare Your Restaurant for Summer — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Perfect your patio

It’s no surprise that people want to sit outside during the summer months, so perfecting your patio is one of the first things your restaurant should do. How can you perfect your outdoor space?

Lots of colorful plants and flowers make the space more comfortable and a good place to start, but you should also leave enough space for the table and chairs to let in as much light as possible.

However, it must be remembered that sunshine is not guaranteed for the whole summer day. There can be a few wet days on the way, so the installation of parasols, retractable covers and even corrugated roof sections available at clembershop.com is a must to protect guests from heavy rain.

Bring in summery colors

Incorporating summery colors can make your restaurant look more inviting. This is just as important as choosing the right linen for your table. You need to decorate your shop with fun and cozy colors that scream summer is here and make it look like your restaurant is the only place.

However, you don’t want to risk stimulating your senses, especially if you’re looking for luxury. Even with this, you can include more subtle summer colors that your customers will appreciate without being overly assertive or distracting.

rethink the menu

Summer is an opportunity to reinvent, and there’s no better place to do this than a menu.

During the summer months, especially when temperatures reach unprecedented heights, people don’t want to eat hot, hearty meals. Instead, focus on more refreshing dishes and take advantage of seasonal fruits and vegetables to incorporate them into your dishes.

If you are not responsible for organizing the menu, ask your chef or kitchen team what they can do for you. There’s no point in expecting something that doesn’t taste good or is simply impossible. So understanding early on what your menu will look like and perfecting it will help you successfully set up your restaurant.

And don’t forget your drink

Many of you may be interested in trying out the summer menu, but many of you are also curious about what drinks are on the menu. After all, what is summer if you can’t offer your group a place to sit in the sun and have a few cocktails? (Responsibly of course).

This list of the best summer cocktails may inspire you, but don’t be afraid to experiment with your own twist on classic cocktails. You can also introduce theme nights to launch your summer menu and let your customers taste it. It’s also worth training everyone to make these cocktails in case demand is higher than expected.

Attract customers with promotions

Even long-established restaurants need to acquire new customers, and summer is the perfect time to do so. They don’t even have to be loyal customers, but just giving them a reason to walk through your door for once is enough to make your summer plans worthwhile.

You can attract customers with promotions such as dinner and drink discounts, and even events. This approach appeals to all types of customers, from couples celebrating summer to groups of friends and relatives throwing a party for someone else. You can choose to run the promotion for a limited time or all summer, depending on your convenience.

bring more staff

Not anticipating the summer rush is one of the worst things a company can do, and it can have devastating consequences for your restaurant. You must ensure that you have enough staff to serve all your customers. This means that more temporary staff will have to be hired during the season to meet the increased demand.

Not only does this approach keep customers from waiting too long for drinks and food, but it also covers shifts for existing employees who are on vacation or looking to enjoy their own summer.

The ones that make an impression can be brought back for Christmas, or they can be kept forever to help deal with the increased interest in the restaurant thanks to the success of the summer.

Showcase your restaurant online

Don’t expect people to know about your restaurant, especially when there are many competitors in the area. Marketing is always essential to running a business, so his marketing online via Facebook and Instagram helps spread the word.

You can also reach out to local groups to advertise their offers and promotions, or to celebrate the renovations you’ve worked on for the summer. You can also incorporate contests into this marketing by asking people to share and comment. The winner (selected at random) will receive a free dinner or drink token on their next stop.

encourage reviews

Similarly, you can encourage reviews to spread word of mouth further and use it as an incentive for customers to return. Randomly selected reviews may be used as contest entries, but free stuff may not be offered only to those who leave reviews.

The more reviews your restaurant receives, the higher it will rank in search engines. This will direct anyone looking for the best restaurants in your area to your brand and, if all is well, eager to come and try what you have to offer.

Offer delivery

While we want our customers to spend time in our restaurants, we also know that life gets in the way. Offering delivery is a great way to get around this problem as you can serve your customers even when they are at home.

This approach works much like a catering service, but may not offer as much. Still, if there are customers nearby, they can deliver some of their famous dishes and drinks, especially if the restaurant is too busy to sit at their table.

socialize

The competition begins in the summer. Even if you’re not into soccer or golf, your customers might be.

This is why live sports coverage is a huge advantage for restaurants. At least he gives people a place to hang out and spend time with his friends for two hours. During this two-hour period, more food and drink can be served than otherwise. This means that you will benefit greatly from their presence.

Plus, there are plenty of places that offer the same thing, so it’s in your best interest to go with the flow if you don’t want your customers to be lost to nearby competitors. Set up TVs around the bar or, weather permitting, a projector outside.

summer fun

All business owners want to ensure that their customers have a place to enjoy summer in the sun. By considering and implementing these tips, you will have the opportunity to set your restaurant up for success and welcome a wide range of existing and new customers.

