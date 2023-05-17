I was so frustrated with Google Analytics 4 that I built my own analytics service | Google Analytics was my go-to analytics tool. It set the standard, we all learned it, everyone used it. But what about Google Analytics 4? It’s a nightmare. I…





Google Analytics has been my go-to analytics tool. It set the standard, we all learned it, everyone used it. But what about Google Analytics 4? It’s a nightmare. I’ve been trying to figure it out for weeks and it just confuses me.

What’s wrong with Google Analytics?

Google Analytics was a horse of talent we couldn’t speak of. It was free, so we didn’t question it. But we paid for it in another way. It was to have Google look at user data from our website and sell it to advertisers.

Then came the GDPR and Google had to deal with privacy laws so Google Analytics 4 was born. Now they’re trying to get us all onto this new platform by his July 1st.

This property will stop processing data after July 1, 2023. Scary Countdown Timer: This property will stop processing data after July 1, 2023.

problem?trash can fire

Google Analytics used to answer questions like where is your traffic coming from? What kind of content do visitors enjoy? Well, it’s a maze. You need a decoder ring and a master’s degree to understand it.

I have a master’s degree! I am a software developer. I study business and math in school and consider myself a pretty smart guy. But if he can’t figure it out in 30 minutes of reading the docs, sorry, it sucks.

GA 4 will probably answer my question. If you’re a GA4 Pro, be ready to yell at me that you need to create a custom spline report based on your hyperuser segments. That’s true, but I can’t figure it out myself, that’s the problem.

What about support? Haha! what kind of support? I sent her 3 queries and all I got back was a regurgitated document. We are not paying them so they really don’t want to help.

What should I do? To be honest, I don’t have the time or energy to become a new Google Analytics expert. Nor should it be. Analytics is a software observability tool, and an observability tool should think for me. Tell me what you find interesting. Please don’t ask me.

Ok, create your own analysis Vendors are creating their own analysis

are you OK! So let’s build our own.

We started collecting our own data with the Kibana logging stack. It was fine, but not ideal. It’s like driving a nail with a screwdriver, it gets the job done, but it’s not quite right. I didn’t have to relearn the dashboard every time I needed something. I didn’t want to understand how queries are constructed or what her KQL syntax is.

We had this amazing web performance and API observability platform with request metrics. Why not add some of our favorite web analytics tools like candid answers, easy filtering, and detailed session breakdowns?

Request Metrics Analytics Dashboard

Sessions, Landing Pages, Bounce Rate, and other things I often learn by visiting Google Analytics are front and center on the main dashboard. Don’t search for answers. Publish content, geography, and session information at a glance.

Fast filtering of data by request metrics

Google Analytics always made filtering feel like quantum physics. Fast filtering makes it very easy to drill down into Chrome users, European users, highly engaged users, etc.

request metrics session transcript

One of the biggest limitations of Google Analytics was the inability to see details. Even if you find an interesting user session, you can’t really understand what happened. Here, request metrics jump over GA to show the full transcript of the session (all pages, performance metrics, user engagement, JavaScript errors, etc.). You can see exactly what happened.

Service and support that exists

We believe service is at the heart of SaaS. You need someone to guide you, someone who really knows how the system works. If you use us, our engineers will take care of you. Help the tool do what it needs to do. If not, you can add it to your to-do list.

Great for privacy

guess what? Request Metrics does not sell data to advertisers. We believe in user privacy. No need to track visitors across domains or know sensitive demographic information. It’s GDPR compliant out of the box and no cookies are deleted. Either way, these consent banners were a terrible user experience.

Request Metrics Analytics is now available to all users. So you don’t have to feel stupid about Google Analytics anymore. Plans start at just $10/month (because you are our customer). Ready to give it a try? Start your free trial now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://requestmetrics.com/blog/product/google-analytics-4-has-me-so-frustrated-we-built-our-own-analytics-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos