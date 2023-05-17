Ready to kick off the 1st Innovation Bowl





Shreveport, Louisiana (KSLA) – Six teams from four different universities are competing to submit projects for $25,000 in the first Innovation Bowl.

Radiance Technologies and the Independent Bowl Foundation have partnered for this event. The goal is to encourage innovative approaches to current research topics. The teams competing in the event in their first year are:

University of Alabama at Birmingham

team flood

Student Leader: Aishwarya Kaushal Faculty Leader: Rouzbeh Nazari

Team UHI

Student Leader: Samain Sabrin Faculty Leader: Mariam Karimi

Team BHAM_CS

Student Leader: Saugat Adhikari Faculty Leader: Da Yan Brigham Young University

team cougar cartographers

Student Leader: Alex Long Faculty Leader: Teresa Gomez Louisiana Tech University

team bulldogs

Student Leader: Beau Bowen Faculty Leader: Michael Crosby University of Texas at San Antonio

Team Aurora – UTSA

Student Leader: Jurdana Maesuma Iqrah Faculty Leader: Sushil Prasad

Information from the Radiance Technology Independent Bowl

Evaluation of submissions is a two-step process, with teams submitting their ideas and approaches to Radiance Technologies before the end of the fall semester. Scientists and researchers within Radiance Technologies will select his three finalists to be presented at the Radiance Technologies Independent Bowl. These teams will further develop their ideas through prototypes, models, simulations or experiments during the spring semester and present their results directly to an expert panel. A winning team will be selected from these live presentations and will be awarded a grand prize of $25,000.

2022-23 Topic: How can geospatial intelligence data be used to monitor, assess, and predict the impacts of climate change?

Geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) is information obtained about a specific geographic location through the use of imagery and geospatial data. GEOINT takes overhead imagery from a variety of electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors (images) and performs image analysis (determines what is in the image) and other geospatial data (elevation, roads, public It is used in conjunction with the characteristic reference information of a place, such as a facility. networks, vegetation, population, geodetic data, etc.). This combination provides situational awareness of what is happening and what is changing in a particular location. In this regard, GEOINT can monitor the impact of climate change. For example, it will be possible to monitor precipitation within a region and correlate it with water usage to predict potential shortages that could lead to large-scale population disruptions and potential conflicts. . This effort explores innovative ways and means of monitoring climate change using the capabilities of GEOINT.

We aim not only to identify the impacts of climate change, but also to associate these events with activities and patterns to predict regions and regions of concern. Innovative ideas are expected to be supported by examples, simulations, or other means to validate the approach, along with identification of the types of data sources used and accessed.

On Wednesday, May 16, KSLA spoke with Innovation Bowl organizer Eric Everson about upcoming competitions.

Check out the full interview below.

Radiance Technologies and the Independent Bowl Foundation have partnered for the Innovation Bowl.

For more information on the Innovation Bowl, including details on themes and rules, click here.

