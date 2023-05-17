Expedia urges Google to crack down on hotel rate decoys





change take

Truth in advertising is not a feature of hotel rates offered online. The problem is finally getting more attention, but the problem is ubiquitous.

Denise scale

Expedia Group told Google that the bait-and-switch scheme some online travel agencies have put into place in Google’s price comparison feature, Google Hotels, is “a mess” and that Google has made changes to its satisfaction.

Expedia Group CEO Peter Kahn said he discussed the issue with Skift last week and also mentioned it at the company’s partner conference in Seattle.

Expedia spends billions of dollars each year promoting its listings on Google.com, travel.google.com and Google-owned Youtube, all important travel advertising vehicles.

“We went to them[Google]as big customers and said, ‘Your marketplace is a mess and we’re putting a lot of money into it.’ If you want people to keep throwing money at you, you have to make it fair, you don’t have to take advantage of us, you just need to get rid of people who mislead customers. I’m not asking you to treat me badly.”

Khan said Google has done a pretty good job of improving it with its own technology.

Google doesn’t see any talks between the two companies, as Khan did.

A Google spokesperson said it was not accurate to say that discussions with one customer led to improved pricing accuracy.

We’ve always worked hard to make sure people see accurate prices when searching for hotels on Google,” the company said in a statement. “Over the years, we have incorporated user feedback and continuously improved the systems that enable this. Best Hotels Post Misleading Low Rates

The problem persisted this week.

For example, in its first listing on Google’s price comparison feature, Google Hotels, Expedia listed a superior room at Barcelona’s Eurostars Grand Marina on Sunday for $216 for stays May 30-31. bottom. Click to book for a total of $232 if you prepay the room or $245 if you pay at the property.

However, Sunday’s Best Hotels listed the same accommodation and bed type on Google for a lower price than Expedia for stays May 30-31. Best Hotel was $183 and Expedia was $216. Despite Best Hotels’ attractive price of $183, it turns out that Best Hotels’ total price for the room was actually higher than his Expedia rate. Best Hotels cost $236 if prepaid, $232 with Expedia, $251 if paid at the hotel, $245 with Expedia.

So Google allowed Best Hotels to lure travelers to the Eurostars Grand Marina at a lower rate than Expedia offered, but the total rate was actually lower on Expedia. is.

Expedia has notified Google of its concerns

This type of misleading pricing practice is common not only on Google, but also on other price comparison and metasearch sites. Skift didn’t have to search long to find such an example. That was revealed in the second list we examined.

“So we went to them[Google]and basically said, ‘Look, the position you expressed is that your search is designed to improve the customer experience. But , you’re allowing all these bait and switch players to be listed[on Google]and customers actually get worse results when they click through,” Khan said.

Khan declined to comment on the best hotel examples Skift found this week. He was speaking in general terms about the matter.

“Consumers are misled by the bait and switch,” Khan said. “That’s why it’s worked for a thousand years.”

Khan said Expedia told Google that it “should sort it out.” And I think they agreed with us. They worked on creating some technical fixes. It’s not perfect, but I think they’ve done a pretty good job of improving it. ”

Google argued that it is always aiming for the best user experience for people seeking travel information, and that it acts on feedback from both partners and travelers.

Google’s price accuracy policy is as follows: In these policies, Google imposes suspensions on travel agents that engage in deceptive behavior.

Expedia has a proprietary technology that several major hotel chains use to prevent online travel agencies and others from offering room rates they are not authorized to sell (such as wholesale prices for accommodation). there is

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skift.com/2023/05/17/expedia-asked-google-to-crack-down-on-bait-and-switch-hotel-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos