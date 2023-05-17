Introducing the new Google Public Sector Board of Directors





The new independent subsidiary announced its board of directors on Wednesday, 11 months after Google bet big on its ability to serve government customers in its new division, the Google Public Sector.

Ret. Gen. Dave Goldfein, a longtime pilot and former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, will serve as chairman of the board of directors, which is made up of six independent and five internal directors.

External directors include former Montana Governor Steve Brock, who is currently on the Board of the American Public Lands Foundation. Dr. Dawn Meyerleakes has worked as a government and industry engineer for many years, and for seven years he headed the CIA’s Directorate of Science and Technology. Retired Army General Raymond Anthony Thomas III, who until recently served as the 11th Commander of the United States Special Operations Command. Dr. Nadja West is a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General who led the Department of Defense’s response to the 2014 Ebola crisis. Dr. Heather Wilson served as Secretary of the U.S. Air Force from 2017 to 2019, overseeing its science and technology strategy.

Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahut joins Will Grannis, CTO of Google Cloud. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. Kevin Mandia, CEO of Mandiant. Kent Walker, president and chief legal officer of global affairs for Google and Alphabet, will complete the board as an internal director.

Since assuming the role of Google Public Sector CEO, I have heard first-hand from government and educational customers about their need for more choice of cloud vendors that can support their mission and protect the health, safety and security of their citizens. Dahat said in a statement. . Thanks to its board of directors, the Google Public Sector is well positioned to apply its cloud technology to play a key role in solving these and many other complex problems in our country.

Mr. Dahat will provide NextGob with Google Public Sector independence from Alphabet, Inc. and help public sector customers fulfill missions across national security and defense, federal civilian, state and local, health and education. The board will be critical to the company’s ability to focus all of its attention, he said. space.

While board members will consider leadership and financial decisions, potential mergers and acquisitions, debt structures and other traditional functions, Goldfein said board members are more likely to respond to market movements. He said he would also give important input on policy matters such as how the company applies artificial intelligence principles. Forward.

What’s somewhat unique about this board is finding the right balance between ties to its parent company (Alphabet) and the right level of independence, Goldfein told Nextgov. A separate committee focused solely on GPS and the public sector would find rules and relationships there.

The Google Public Sector is entering a highly competitive government market with many established players, but Dahut fears the competition and the company’s chances of winning new business. there is no. Dahut expects the Google Public Sector to bring world-class technology to a wide range of government customers. But partnerships, especially with integrators, will be key to the company’s business.

Dahat said the company is a partner-first company. We don’t want to compete with integrators. We want integrators to lead the way, and we believe in the power of both.

Dahat said the company may be the third-largest market in the government cloud segment, where Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are the dominant players, but it has never been idle, and has since completed a $9 billion deal with the Pentagon since December. It said it won the coveted award for the joint combat cloud capabilities contract for the dollar. The CIA’s multi-billion dollar C2E contract. Duhut said the company’s cloud services for protecting sensitive government data are currently undergoing certification, which would allow the company to participate in more government operations.

We welcome the challenge, and most of the people we’ve hired have welcomed it, Dahat said. I think our government customers want choice and they want an innovation partner. They want to be able to choose which cloud service provider to use, depending on the apps and workloads they’re trying to automate. I think we have a chance to stand out in that field.

Dahut also said the company’s ability to build AI capabilities into its products could be a differentiator for government customers looking to apply the latest technology to their mission. thinking about. Now, 250,000 active duty noncommissioned officers can use AI-powered Google Workspace to get their writings, emails, and other tasks done.

We happen to believe our calling card as a company is our ability to offer the best cloud technology with AI and machine learning built-in, said Dahut. It will be an opportunity to truly transform your mission and transform your business.

Goldfein said he was pleased with how the company has so far addressed the ethical and other concerns posed by the technology against the full potential of AI.

There are two parallel discussions going on around AI, Goldfein said, one on applications and the other on ethics and morals going forward. I’m really proud of what I’ve seen and heard within Google in terms of ensuring that both of these discussions can continue. And there’s been a lot of discussion about how AI should be applied, and these principles will be the board’s real focus going forward in helping Karen and her team do the right thing in the right way. I guess.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/technology-news/2023/05/meet-google-public-sectors-new-board-directors/386451/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos