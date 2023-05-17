Google uses new AI model for ads to help YouTube creators





Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage during the Google I/O keynote session at the Google Developer Conference in Mountain View, Calif., May 10, 2023.

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Google’s efforts to rapidly add new artificial intelligence technology to its core product are also making inroads into the advertising world, CNBC reports.

According to internal documents, the company has greenlit a plan to use generative AI powered by large language models (LLMs) to automate advertising and ad-supported consumer services.

Last week, Google announced PaLM 2. PaLM 2 is the latest and most powerful LLM, trained on a set of text data that can come up with human-like responses to questions and commands. According to the document, certain groups within Google now plan to use PaLM 2-powered tools to allow advertisers to generate their own media assets and suggest videos to YouTube creators to create. It is said that

Google is also testing PaLM 2 for YouTube youth content such as titles and descriptions. The company has been using the technology to experiment with the idea of ​​giving creators five video ideas based on topics they think are relevant.

As the AI ​​chatbot craze surges through the tech industry and lures Wall Streeters, Google and peers like Microsoft, Meta and Amazon embed their most sophisticated models into as many products as possible. I’m in a hurry. The urgency is particularly high at Google, especially since the public launch of his ChatGPT in Microsoft-backed OpenAI late last year raised fears that the future of internet search was suddenly at hand.

Meanwhile, Google has suffered several quarters of sluggish revenue growth after nearly two decades of consistently rapid expansion. With recession fears mounting over the last year, advertisers are wasting their online marketing budgets, hitting the likes of Google and Facebook hard. Specific to Google, paid search conversion rates declined across most industries this year.

Beyond search, email and spreadsheets, Google hopes to use generative AI products to increase spending, increase revenue and improve profit margins, according to the documents. An AI-powered customer support strategy could be implemented across more than 100 Google products, including the Google Play Store, Gmail, Android Search, Maps, and more, documents show.

Automated support chatbots can provide specific answers in simple, clear sentences and ask follow-up questions before suggesting the best advertising plan for the customer who made the inquiry.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.

Google recently offered Google Duet and Chat Assistant. Now users can use simple natural language to get answers to cloud-related questions, such as how to use a particular cloud service or feature, or get detailed implementation plans for their projects. rice field.

According to the document, Google is also working on its own stablediffusion-like in-house product for image creation. Similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E, Stable Diffusion’s technology can rapidly render images in a variety of styles with text-based instructions from the user.

Google’s plans to bring its latest AI models to advertising should come as no surprise. Last week, Facebook parent company Meta announced the AI ​​Sandbox, a “test playground” for advertisers to try out new AI-powered generative advertising tools. The company also announced updates to Meta Advantage, a portfolio of automated tools and products that advertisers can use to enhance their campaigns.

On May 23, Google will introduce new technology to advertisers at its annual event, Google Marketing Live. The company hasn’t specified exactly what it will announce, but it’s clear that AI will be a central theme.

The event website states, “You can find out how our AI-powered advertising solutions can help you double down on your marketing expertise and drive strong business outcomes in today’s changing economy.” it is written like this.

Spotlight: AI takes center stage at Google I/O

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/17/google-to-use-new-ai-models-for-ads-and-to-help-youtube-creators.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos