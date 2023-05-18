Google Perspectives features creator content in search





Google has long been the go-to place to find information on the Internet. Type a few keywords into the Google search bar and you’ll quickly see pages with related articles, images, and more. But in the age of social media, where people seek to learn about various topics from their favorite content creators and other internet users, is Google’s star waning? Are people starting to look to other platforms to find what they need?

Now, with its newly announced Perspectives, Google is trying to keep its top spot in the search engine game. Read on to learn more about the new search functionality.

What is Google Perspective?

Google Perspectives is both a filter and a dedicated section that will be added to the Google search engine in the coming weeks. Tapping that filter or visiting that section reveals dozens or more links to various websites. Displays a feed of short and long-form videos, images, and posts that people have shared on online forums and social media platforms.

At its core, Perspectives is designed to help you find tips, advice, and stories shared by real people and content creators. Google said it will show more detailed information about the creator of the content, including “names, profile pictures and information about the popularity of the content,” to help determine the credibility of such content.

Why is Google launching Google Perspectives?

Perhaps Google feels competition from TikTok’s skyrocketing popularity as a search engine. By the end of 2021, TikTok has overtaken Google to become the most visited website of the year. Not only that, but Google’s own survey in 2022 showed that nearly half of Gen Zers prefer to use TikTok over Google when looking for places to eat. Understandably, this upset Google a bit.

But you can’t put it all on Gen Z’s shoulders. Other community websites like Reddit and Quora have become so popular how to make money online reddit and specific threads on these platforms using queries like “best retinol skin care reddit”. More and more people are Googleing for. This is so common that in his 2022 Google began listing these forum discussions among other search results. So Perspectives seems like a natural evolution of this solution.

What Google Perspective means for creators

Google Perspectives is about to change the landscape not only for people who use Google Search, but also for content creators.

Search engine optimization (SEO for short) is always important to reach a wider audience and increase your visibility on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. But now that your content is showing up in Google search results (not to mention Google is still by far the most popular search engine), your ability to reach new audiences is even more Noteworthy.

Think of it this way. Google will be able to better distribute content to searchers, so content is no longer limited to the platform where it was created.

Your SEO strategy needs to change a bit, but Google prioritizes content with fresh, original perspectives made for people rather than the most optimized posts. The launch of Perspectives still presents a huge opportunity for creators to grow their online presence.

share your point of view

With content from social media platforms and discussion boards appearing more prominently in Google search results, creators will want to step up their efforts.

The launch of Google Perspectives means more opportunities for creators to reach new audiences beyond their platform of choice. But it also means that the range of potential competitors is about to widen. To stand out in the crowd, creators should ultimately focus on creating quality content that shares their unique expertise and experience.

