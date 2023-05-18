Houston Startup Secures Spot in AWS Space Technology Program





Houston’s energy innovation ecosystem is having a busy spring season with the announcement of a startup accelerator cohort, expanded corporate partnerships, and recent funding.

Startups form strategic partnerships and Greentown Labs unveils new accelerators in this short story roundup of Houston’s energy innovation.

Syzygy Hires Global Company to Lead Expansion of Technology Development

Syzygy has welcomed new partners who are key to its future growth and technology production.Photo credit: Emerson

Houston-based Sijigy Plasmonics, developer of Rice University-originated light-based catalytic reactor technology, selects global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE:EMR) to automate the electrification of chemical production processes bottom.

Nuclear reactor technology uses light instead of thermal energy for chemical production. All-electric production methods have the potential to replace fossil fuel-based combustion, making energy generation more sustainable. According to a news release, Syzygy estimates that the company’s reactor system will allow him to reduce one gigaton of CO2 emissions by 2040.

Syzygy CEO Trevor Best said in a release: “We are excited to join this partnership with Emerson to provide sustainability leadership and expertise in chemical engineering, electrification and hydrogen production, as well as automation technology and software. We are excited to take the opportunity forward.” As we expand beyond the traditional paradigm of reactor technology and launch new ways to electrify chemical manufacturing, we are looking for a technology partner to help us scale our technology efficiently, safely and reliably. rice field.

Emerson offers a range of hardware, software and services for the Syzygy Modular Reactor.

“Emerson is thrilled to be working with Sijigy Plasmonics on such a promising technology that could have a significant impact on the most difficult to decarbonize industries,” said Emerson CTO Peter Zornio. said. This aligns with Emerson’s innovation culture of tackling our customers’ biggest challenges.

Greentown Labs Announces Application Launch for Shell Accelerator

Shell is looking for energy technology companies. Photo credit: greentownlabs.com

Greentown Labs, a climate technology incubator co-located in Houston and Boston, has partnered with Shell in the Greentown Go program, which aims to accelerate startup-corporate partnerships with a focus on carbon utilization, storage and traceability technologies. partnered.

Greentown Go Make 2023 will focus on alternative carbon feedstocks for carbon-intensive commodities. Biogenic and nature-based solutions. A solution for carbon storage and traceability, according to a news release.

Applications are now being accepted and selected startups will receive mentorship from the Shell and Greentown networks, desk space and membership within Greentown, a $15,000 non-dilutive grant, and a six-month Educational workshops are available throughout the program period.

Greentown Go connects groundbreaking climate technology startups with companies that can help commercialize and scale their technology, Kevin T. Taylor, interim CEO and CFO of Greentown Labs, said in a news release. I’m here. All Greentown Go programs aim to advance climate impact and accelerate the energy transition. We look forward to working with Shell, a longtime Greentown partner, on this important program and supporting the latest innovations in carbon utilization, storage and traceability.

The program will help support Shells’ strategy through the development and expansion of technologies for carbon utilization, storage and traceability across chemicals, carbon fuels and more.

Collaboration to accelerate technology development is essential to developing the energy solutions needed for a low-carbon energy future, and we look forward to seeing what new technologies come out of the startups participating in the Greentown Go Make 2023 program. said Ed Holgate, commercial partnership manager. in a shell.

Chevron Technology Ventures Adds Canadian Startups to Catalyst Program

Motive.io uses AI to optimize employee training.Photo from Motive.io

Chevron Technology Ventures has announced the addition of Vancouver-based Motive.io, a provider of immersive training solutions powered by virtual and augmented reality technology, to its Catalyst program. The program explores and supports the growth of breakthrough technologies and solutions that have the potential to disrupt the energy industry.

Motive.io CEO Ryan Chapman said in a news release: “Selection to this program presents a great opportunity for Motive.io to work with Chevron Technology Ventures as we continue to advance cutting-edge immersive training solutions for the energy sector.”

According to a news release, Motive.io’s technology, called the XR Management System, “enables companies to engage employees by providing realistic, interactive simulations that allow learners to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment. We aim to revolutionize the way we train our employees.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/aws-little-place-labs-spacetech-2660284041.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos