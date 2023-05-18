Check which drive a file is on using Google App Script





I have a Google App Script that searches for files in my organization’s Google Workspace that match various search parameters. So far, so good.

However, the problem I’m running into is that I’m not only searching for files in shared drives, but apparently also in individual users’ “My Drives”, and I’m trying to distinguish which one in the script. It seems you can’t.

I’m using DriveApp.searchFiles to get a file iterator for the found files. I’m doing something like:

var files = DriveApp.searchFiles(searchParams); while (files.hasNext()) { var files = files.next();



}

One of the things I tried to do with this file was to recursively call file.getParents() to determine the full path to the file. My hope is that I can look at the top-level folder and see “My Drive” or the name of the actual shared drive. However, the root folder always seems to be reported as a “drive” regardless of whether the file is actually in someone’s “My Drive” or on one of the shared drives. There is no “My Drive” or shared drive folder name anywhere in the path.

I also tried calling file.getOwner() . For some reason it returns null even if the file is not on the shared drive. This contradicts my understanding that the file should be the owner in “My Drive”.

I also looked for a way to see which drive a file is on via an API. But nothing about the drive itself.

I’ve also tried adding something to the searchParams string to limit the search to only files in the shared drive. However, the search guide doesn’t seem to provide a way to do this. There is a section on “shared drive specific query terms” but it doesn’t show how to access it. For example, the “name” QueryTerm appears to provide a mechanism to search based on “shared drive name”, but how does this work when there is already a “name” QueryTerm in “File Unique Name”? It is not shown how to use it. The Query Terms section attempts to match against filenames.

Using this definition of the file, I would like to know which of the following in my Google App Script, in order of importance:

How to determine the name of the shared drive the file is on (if applicable) How to determine if the file is on the shared drive Search string to add to searchParams to filter those not on the shared drive.

I’ve also seen this question with an answer suggesting using “Advanced Drive Service”, but I couldn’t find any documentation showing how to actually use it (e.g. JavaScript reference for Drive.Drives). The closest I’ve got is this page, which hides v2 underneath, but shows a JSON representation of the REST API and how it probably corresponds to the Javascript object Drive.Drives and also its Usage is not shown.

I’m also not sure if this answer is still up to date, since the call to searchFiles already returns files from the shared drive.

