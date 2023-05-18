Technology giant announces that Google account may be deleted after two years if there is no activity





Daniel Shea, Director of Options at Simpler Trading, explores the impact of AI on technology in ‘making money’.

Google announced Tuesday that some accounts will be deleted by the tech giant after a period of inactivity.

The Alphabet-owned company said in a blog post that the accounts targeted for deletion include those whose owners have not logged in or used them for at least two years. After updating our inactivity policy, we will only start doing this for personal accounts.

Google suggested the removal effort would begin in December and would initially target accounts that had seen no activity since they were first created.

Google logo on campus in Mountain View, California, September 24, 2019. (Jeff Chiu, Files/AP Newsroom)

According to the tech giant, the updated policy will only remove Google accounts and associated content “in Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube and Google Photos.” Both.

Google Introduces New AI Features, Pixelfold Smartphones

According to Google, logging into your Google account counts as an activity. In addition, reading emails, creating Google docs, watching videos on YouTube, performing searches in the company’s search engine, and other actions while signed in are counted as well. Activities include subscriptions to news media and apps linked to your Google Account.

Google suggested the removal effort would begin in December and would initially target accounts that had seen no activity since they were first created. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via / Getty Images)

Google says that when an inactive personal account is at risk, “both the account email address and the recovery email (if provided) will receive multiple notices over several months before deletion. will be sent,” he said.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGE % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 120.84 +1.33 +1.11%

Apple and Google fight back against air tag stalking with newly proposed industry specification

The tech giant cite security as the reason behind its updated inactivity policy. According to the report, inactive accounts “often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised, do not have two-factor authentication in place, and are subject to security checks by users. The number of

On November 1, 2018, the Google logo was displayed in our offices in Granary Square, London. (Alastair Grant/AP Newsroom)

There are some exceptions to the two-year inactivity policy. Have an active gift card balance, have an active app or game, manage an active account for a minor, be used to purchase digital items, or have a current or ongoing According to the Google Account Google Accounts Help Center page that made purchases of Google products, apps, services, and subscriptions, “” is exempt.

Google launches password-free login feature

Google recently implemented a new passkey as a user option, allowing individuals with personal Google accounts to log in without a password.

Shares of parent company Alphabet were trading at about $121 on Wednesday afternoon. This is nearly 36% more than in early 2023 and about 4% more than a year ago.

