I was a judge on the RSAC Innovation Sandbox.Here’s what I learned





It was an honor to be one of the five judges for this year’s RSAC Innovation Sandbox competition, the premier place to pitch early-stage cybersecurity startups. Congratulations to the top two nominees, with Hidden Layer winning and Pangea Cyber ​​taking second place. Check out these companies and all of this year’s top 10 finalists.

Over the course of the RSAC competition’s 17-year run, the 170 top 10 finalists have been involved in 75 acquisitions and received nearly $12.5 billion in investments. Last year, Talon Cyber ​​Security and its Secure Enterprise Browser earned top honors, propelling start-ups into new markets and attracting the attention of many of his CISOs at the Fortune Global 2000. Prior to that, Phantom Cyber ​​won a contest when he was founder and CEO. Oliver Friedrichs delivered an unforgettable pitch and the company was acquired by his Splunk just two years after him. (Friedrichs is now the founder and CEO of Pangea.)

As a venture capitalist and jury member, I have worked with some of the greatest people in our industry to create notable innovations that not only create new categories but also have a real impact on the cybersecurity challenges facing businesses today. I remembered

As a first-time judge, I had no idea what to expect, but it was a very rewarding experience. I was impressed with the other judges and the variety and interesting perspectives each brought to the table. My co-juror was Christopher Young, Executive VP of Business Development, Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Niloofar Razi Howe, Senior Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners. Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. Paul Kocher is an independent security researcher and founder of Cryptography Research.

We spent countless hours together watching pitch videos submitted by contestants. (I’d like to say some, but I’m not free to do so. I can tell you there were many.) This was the time. It’s consuming, but it’s really inspiring to see what people are working on and building in this industry.

Give voice to future trends

I truly believe in the mission of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox to showcase the best startups each year. With 45,000 peers currently attending the annual RSA Conference, the competition provides an important forum for early-stage companies to discuss how they are shaping the industry. For companies that typically have little name recognition, having this kind of opportunity at such a critical time can really accelerate funding and the future.

What struck me after hearing all these pitches is how important it is to be able to articulate key messages in just three minutes. As a VC, I’m used to hearing pitches that span from her 30 minutes to his two hours. Contestants in the RSAC Innovation Sandbox must be able to convince the judges of why they have to win by speaking out in the time it takes to craft a short email. The pitches we saw ranged from fast-talking and fact-packed to funny and fun. But here are his three pieces of advice from me to future contestants who are serious about winning.

Let’s cover and land the basics. State the problem you are solving. Explain why your solution is unique. Discuss the size of the market that can be served. And talk about early market traction. These are the key things judges want to hear to show you your potential for success. Let founders always be leaders. Judges want to know how the company came to be and the founder or founder’s vision for the company. Some pitches were made by salespeople, engineers, or people other than the founders. But founders are the soul of the company and the best people to tell the story. Don’t use canned demos. This is probably your only chance to tell your story in front of a hand-picked panel of experts, and you want to make it worthwhile. I think one of her five pitches was a canned demo. This is not a webinar. don’t treat it the same.innovation trends

Now, back to innovation. Two of her big trends struck me this year.

AppSec is back and better than ever. Today, we are seeing a major shift in how software engineers view application security. Developers are becoming more security conscious, helping shift left and organically adopting tools that help address security early in the development process. Sandbox finalists included a number of companies offering developer solutions to identify security vulnerabilities faster and more accurately. The industry has been talking about building security into the fabric of software for years, and it’s finally happening. The future is now. Web3 is emerging as a new technology architecture for token-based systems such as decentralized blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. One of his finalists provides a security operations center to protect Web3 digital assets. And, of course, there were many representatives from companies focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning in response to increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

After serving as a judge on this year’s RSAC Innovation Sandbox, one thing is clear. The future is bright and secure.

To learn more about the top 10 finalists in the RSA Innovation Sandbox, Dark Reading has published a comprehensive overview.

