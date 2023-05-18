Montana governor bans TikTok in state





Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday banning TikTok from operating in the state. This is the most extreme app ban law in the nation and will almost certainly be challenged in court. The ban will go into effect on January 1st.

Republican Gianforte said in a news release that Montana is taking tougher steps today than any other state to protect Montana residents’ personal data and sensitive personal information from being collected by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Montana legislature introduced the bill in February, leading to months of debate. The proposal will affect everyday users of the popular short-form video app, sparking a nationwide move to ban TikTok on government devices based on corporate ownership concerns by Chinese company ByteDance. escalated to. The fight over the bill provided a glimpse of what the U.S. could face nationally if lawmakers and the White House attempt to ban TikTok across the country, which has emerged in recent months.

TikTok, which has 7,000 employees in the US, has been fighting back in the state for months. It ran ads featuring Montana small businesses on TikTok and gave users a pre-composed email to contact Gianforte about their opposition to the bill.

The law bans mobile app stores like those run by Apple and Google from offering TikTok in the state. Industry groups funded by Apple and Google have said in recent months that the two companies cannot block access to TikTok in a single state.

Governor Gianforte has signed a bill that violates the First Amendment rights of Montana residents by illegally banning TikTok, a platform that empowers hundreds of thousands of people in the state, TikTok said. spokesman Brooke Overwetter said in a statement Wednesday. . Montana residents can continue to use the app, she added, as we continue to work to protect user rights both inside and outside Montana.

Under the law, TikTok could be fined if it continued to operate in the state, and Apple and Google could be fined if they allowed people to download their apps.

Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The battle in Montana comes amid heavy national scrutiny of TikTok, which boasts more than 150 million users in the United States. Lawmakers and intelligence officials have said that TikTok’s ownership of it could put its users’ sensitive data into the hands of the Chinese government, and that the Chinese government could use Chinese companies and citizens to gather information. It points to laws that allow confidential data requests.

They also expressed concern that the app could be used to spread propaganda as it is particularly popular with people in their teens and twenties. Congress pursued TikToks CEO Zhou Zhu for nearly five hours during a hearing in March that focused primarily on Chinese-owned apps.

TikTok says it has never been asked to provide U.S. user data to the Chinese government, nor has it ever provided it. The company has proposed a detailed plan for operations in the United States to ease national security concerns and fears of misinformation, but the plan has not yet been approved by the Biden administration, and TikTok and its The future is up in the air.

Free speech groups were quick to respond to Montana’s ban. The American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday that the bill ignores the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In a statement, the group said the government could not outright ban a communications platform like TikTok unless it was necessary to prevent extremely serious and imminent damage to national security. However, there is no public evidence of harm that meets the high standards set by the U.S. and Montana constitutions, and if such harm exists, a blanket ban is not the only option to address it. do not have.

Montana’s bill would void the ban if TikTok is acquired or sold to a company not incorporated in a country designated as a foreign enemy.

David McCabe contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/17/business/montana-tiktok-ban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos