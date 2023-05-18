Microsoft Teams Capabilities Strengthen Organizations’ Cyberattacks





Researchers have identified several ways hackers can leverage Microsoft Teams features to phish users or deliver malware directly to your computer without your knowledge.

Malicious attackers are using tabs in the Teams user interface to trigger malicious payloads or redirect users to malicious sites with little or no trace, according to a report released this week by Proofpoint. There is a possibility that Additionally, hackers may replace legitimate URLs with malicious URLs again through meeting invites or messages, with no clear means for users to tell the difference before it’s too late.

“These dangerous Teams features provide a near-ideal attack platform for attackers to target victims without being detected,” the researchers told Dark Reading.

Importantly, all proposed scenarios require the attacker to already have a compromised account or session token in hand. But as researchers are quick to point out, hackers have long targeted and cracked enterprise Teams environments.

Nearly 60% of Microsoft 365 tenants will suffer at least one account takeover incident in 2022, according to the report. Teams was the 10th most targeted sign-in application last year, accounting for 39% of targeted organizations. At least one unauthorized malicious login attempt has occurred.

team tab problem

Tabs rarely cause fear. Probably only if you open too many doors at once.

However, unlike browsers, Teams tabs can point to applications, websites, and files.For example, the default for a channel or chat window[ファイル]Tabs are first and foremost associated with SharePoint and OneDrive. Of course, users can create tabs by pinning a specific her web domain to the new tab.

A malicious user could do the same to a malicious domain, but that’s just the beginning. Hackers can use undocumented API calls to maliciously rename or reposition tabs, breaking Teams rules.

In theory, the hacker could create a tab pointing to a malicious URL, rename it “Files”, and reposition it to replace the legitimate “Files” tab in the user’s chat window. There is a possibility.

The researchers said, “This could be very tempting for an attacker. By design, the website tab URL is not displayed unless the user deliberately accesses the tab’s Settings menu.” ‘ writes.

But why bother? Alternatively, a hacker could simply point a tab to a malicious file. If the user is accessing her Teams via desktop or her web client, Teams will automatically download the file to the user’s device without asking anything.

Change links in meetings and messages

Tabs aren’t the only features of Teams that malicious actors can target.

Join a meeting. Using API calls, an attacker could subvert auto-generated meeting links in calendar invitations and replace them with malicious links. Meeting links tend to be crowded and not as straightforward as www.____.com, so it can be difficult for victims to tell the difference.

A malicious attacker could also manipulate hyperlinks within chat messages to change the underlying URL to point to a malicious location.

“Given that the Teams API allows for the rapid and automatic enumeration and editing of links contained in private and group chat messages, Proofpoint researchers noted that a simple script run by an attacker could , within seconds countless URLs could be retroactively weaponized.”

teamwork, to make the team work

Teams is a very popular communication platform, and business users often share sensitive information and documents. The consequences of a breach can therefore be severe.

“We have seen thousands of organizations take over Teams accounts,” the researchers explain, “which then led to financial fraud, brand abuse, sabotage, data theft, and other risks. According to multiple studies, the average cost of an account takeover incident can range from thousands to millions of dollars.”

By contrast, the solution is simple. “By increasing transparency about the risks inherent in their applications, organizations can make informed decisions,” the researchers say.

For example, “I need to be able to easily browse ‘hidden’ URLs that are inaccessible to the average user. Alternatively, adding and strengthening security measures to prevent automatic redirects to unwanted websites and block automatic file downloads can also help mitigate vulnerabilities. . “

In response to a request for comment, Microsoft provided Proofpoint with the following response:

“Microsoft encourages users to adhere to Microsoft Teams security best practices, adopting a Zero Trust security model, and adopting robust strategies for managing security updates, antivirus updates, and authentication. We recommend adopting industry-standard best practices for security and data protection.Zero Trust Security is available at https://aka.ms/zerotrust.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/remote-workforce/microsoft-teams-features-amp-up-orgs-cyberattack-exposure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos