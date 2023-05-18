What does ChatGPT mean for biology and the environment?





In an article published in Science of The Total Environment, scientists discuss the usefulness of ChatGPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), an artificial intelligence (AI) large-scale language model, in biological and environmental sciences. bottom. In addition, we also discussed potential risks and adverse consequences associated with its use.

ChatGPT is an advanced large-scale language model trained with reinforcement learning from human feedback. The latest version of this model, ChatGPT-4, can analyze images and tie that information to text messages.

Discussion: Using ChatGPT: What does it mean for biology and environmental science? Image credit: Piscine26 / Shutterstock

Applications of ChatGPT in Biological and Environmental Sciences

ChatGPT offers a wide range of benefits that can affect many aspects of biological and environmental science, including teaching, research, scientific publishing, advocacy, and social translation.

ChatGPT gives you access to a wealth of information that you can share with individuals and organizations to improve your knowledge acquisition. This model can support research efforts by helping researchers identify scientific patterns and generate new hypotheses. In addition, it helps researchers determine potential environmental risk factors that can adversely affect health conditions.

ChatGPT can be used to raise public awareness of environmental hazards such as climate change, pollution, natural disasters, land use and biodiversity loss. By analyzing large information pools, this AI model can provide valuable insights and recommendations for policy change.

Another potential use of ChatGPT is translating complex scientific concepts into a language easily understood by non-experts. Similarly, it can improve communication between researchers, students and policy makers in biological and environmental sciences.

ChatGPT can be used to conduct literature reviews, summarize research papers, identify potential errors and discrepancies in manuscripts, generate textual descriptions of scientific tables and figures, improve clarity and readability of scientific content, interdisciplinary It can support scientific publishing by facilitating creative collaboration, translating scientific articles into multiple languages, and more. Produce open access publications and streamline the peer review process.

ChatGPT allows you to analyze complex datasets, integrate different types of biological data, and create predictive models. ChatGPT can also validate these predictive models by generating virtual experiments through computer simulations of different conditions and outcomes.

ChatGPT can be used for structural and functional analysis of compounds to facilitate drug discovery and safety profiling. ChatGPT can support the development of personalized medicines by analyzing large datasets of patient information.

In genomics research, ChatGPT plays an important role by analyzing large amounts of genetic data generated by DNA sequencing experiments. Such analyzes help researchers identify complex genetic patterns and abnormalities.

ChatGPT’s role in achieving the United Nations (UN.) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

ChatGPT supports a range of UN SDGs such as health and well-being, quality education, affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions. method can be used.

ChatGPT can analyze large amounts of clinical data and medical literature to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases that are necessary for health and well-being. Additionally, the model can improve the quality of teaching by analyzing data on student performance and developing personalized learning strategies.

ChatGPT helps develop and apply sustainable energy solutions by analyzing energy consumption and production data. Similarly, ChatGPT helps plan sustainable cities and communities by analyzing transportation systems, traffic flows, energy use and waste management.

ChatGPT helps you study climate change by analyzing weather patterns, carbon emissions, and environmental impacts. Similarly, by analyzing the potential of wind and solar energy, the model will help develop renewable energy approaches.

ChatGPT can analyze legal data to identify areas that need and can be reformed. This can help develop more effective and efficient justice systems to combat crime and corruption, especially for disadvantaged communities.

Potential drawbacks of ChatGPT application in scientific research and publishing

Information derived from ChatGPT can be potentially biased if the model is not trained on a diverse and representative dataset. This could further reinforce existing biases in scientific research and reinforce inequities in the field.

Despite its advanced technology, ChatGPT can generate false information. Therefore, content derived from ChatGPT should be thoroughly reviewed by experts to prevent inaccuracies in scientific publications.

The application of ChatGPT in scientific publishing raises ethical concerns regarding intellectual property, authorship, and plagiarism. Because ChatGPT-derived content resembles human text, it can be used to create deceptive scientific publications.

Over-reliance on ChatGPT for writing can undermine researchers’ and students’ ability and skills to effectively communicate their ideas in writing.

