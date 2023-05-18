These air purifying headphones are weird as expected. British GQ





You can have your voice heard while wearing a visor, but imagine it’s a bit like trying to speak in a wind tunnel. I also learned that I need to remove the visor before removing the headphones. Otherwise the entire attachment will come off. Thankfully, the stuff didn’t break, so I didn’t have to take out a loan to pay the Dyson employee back, but there are some caveats.

sound off in dyson zone

After removing the visor, I was completely immersed in the experience of listening to Dyson’s first headphones. Active noise cancellation is one of the best he’s had, and Zone’s low distortion makes recording he feels like he’s listening to music in the studio. However, the earcups are rather large, which makes Apple’s AirPod Max headphones look very small. I was a little worried that the headphones would be heavy, but weighing in at 1.3 pounds without the visor, they didn’t weigh as much on my skull as I expected. While not quite as light as popular models such as the Bose 700 headphones, which weigh just 9 ounces, the Zone are still comfortable to wear. Anyone who owns overhead headphones knows how it feels to wear them around your neck when not in use. However, the Zone’s massive earcups are too bulky for general resting positions. I feel as if I am suffocating.

Photo by Tyler Chin

One of the Dyson Zone’s best features is the joystick built into the headphones for controlling your music. It’s much more intuitive and pleasant to use than something like the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9’s touch interface, with the ability to fast-forward songs without taking out your phone. It’s a small detail that provides a great user experience and a significant upgrade over the standard button control.

Dyson Zone Verdict

I’ve modeled the Dyson Zone for large groups, but the consensus is that anyone wearing this device will transform into a dumber iteration of Batman villain Bane (specifically, the Tom Hardy version). That was it. This, objectively, doesn’t look very good to the average city-goer. If I didn’t know what a zone was, I probably would have crossed the street if I noticed someone wearing one nearby. There is also something very vulnerable and unrealistic about wearing such ridiculous clothing on the desolate streets of New York, even in places that everyone has seen in person.

With all the details taken into consideration, we say that 2023 will not be the year of the Dyson Zone. I can’t imagine seeing someone wearing it all over town and taking it seriously. Plus, I can’t say the air filtration bonus is enough to sell the 750 price. (We’re not scientists here, but if you’re really concerned about filtering contaminants from the airstream, you’d be better off wearing his FFP2 mask, which covers your nose and mouth completely).

That’s not to say this won’t be a worthy Dyson product for the next decade or so. Taken alone, this is a great pair of headphones, and if it weren’t for the hefty price tag considering the air-purifying features, I’d wholeheartedly recommend them. If Dyson made standalone headphones and slashed the price by more than half, they would definitely be the best ANC headphone contenders. Until then, though, you have to be completely in the zone to enjoy Dyson’s latest offering.

