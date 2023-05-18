Haven’t checked Gmail for a while? Google may delete your account if you haven’t used it for 2 years





If you have a Gmail account that you haven’t used in a while, we recommend restoring your login information.

Google has announced that it will purge unused personal accounts that haven’t logged in for two years or more.

Here’s how your Google Account might be affected and how it affects your email, photos, and documents.

What happened to my unused account?

Google may delete your account and its content if it has not been used or signed in for at least two years.

This applies to all content within Google Workspace, as well as YouTube and Google Photos.

This includes:

GmailDocsDriveMeetCalendar

However, this policy applies only to personal Google Accounts.

“Accounts for organizations such as schools and businesses will not be affected,” Ruth Crichelli, Google’s vice president of product management, said in a blog post earlier this week.

when is this happening?

December is the earliest Google can begin removing accounts.

Crichelli said this would be done “slowly and deliberately, with great care”.

“We take a phased approach, starting with accounts that were created and never used again.”

Will I know if my account will be deleted?

yes.

Before deleting an account, Google says it will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to the deletion.

These emails will be sent to “both your account email address and your recovery email (if provided).”

Why would Google do this?

for security reasons.

Google says abandoned accounts are at least 10 times less likely to have two-factor authentication set up than active accounts and are often vulnerable to fraud.

“If an account has not been used for a long period of time, it is more likely to be compromised,” Crichelli said.

“This is because forgotten or neglected accounts often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been compromised, two-factor authentication is not This is because there are fewer security checks by

“Once an account is compromised, it can be used for everything from identity theft to carrying unwanted and even malicious content such as spam.”

Google says accounts are more likely to be compromised if they are not used for a long period of time. (Reuters: Dado Ruvic) How do I keep my account active?

You’ll need to sign in to your Google Account once every two years.

Google says this is the “easiest way” to keep your account active and keep your photos and content from getting deleted.

But what does it mean to keep an account “active”?

Activity can include the following types of actions you perform when or while you’re logged in to your Google Account:

Read or send emails Use Google Drive Watch YouTube videos Download apps from the Google Play Store Use Google Search Use Sign in with Google to sign in to third-party apps or services increase.Want to keep your emails and photos for years? Have a backup plan

If you’re worried about the future of your old documents, photos, and other records, Google says it’s time to start the cleanup process.

This encourages users to provide a recovery email when signing up.

Crichelli says it’s important to make sure this recovery email in your account settings is up to date.

